Swati Bhatia

European football editor

Bio: An avid sports lover, Swati found her passion for football in her teens and has been following the game ever since. A devoted Manchester City supporter and Lionel Messi fan, she enjoys playing EA FC on her PS5 when she is not covering the sport. After completing her Master’s in Journalism in 2022, she has been working in sports media since 2019.

My Football Story: My football journey started later than most. Growing up in a country where cricket was everything, football wasn’t really on my radar, until the 2010 World Cup. That tournament changed everything. Watching Lionel Messi shine in South Africa made me fall in love with the game. Following him at Barcelona led me to discover Pep Guardiola, and when Pep moved on, so did my curiosity. That’s how Manchester City became a part of me. Now, City is the club I live and breathe, with Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez holding a special place in my heart.

Areas of Expertise:

• Premier League

• All things Manchester City

Favourite Footballing Memory: One dream I still hold onto is watching Lionel Messi live, but seeing him lift the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, even through my TV, was a moment I will never forget. In that moment, Messi had achieved everything, and somehow, it felt like I had too.