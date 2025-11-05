'We thanked him!' - Bayern Munich star jokes about reaction to Luis Diaz red card for injuring Achraf Hakimi in win against PSG

After the match, Bayern defender Stanisic said Diaz needs to be more careful in such situations. "He knows himself that he needs to handle this kind of situation with more finesse,” the 25-year-old told reporters. When asked if the ex-Liverpool winger had apologised for leaving the team short-handed, he joked: "No, we thanked him. I’m kidding! He was happy, like all of us."

While Stanisic's comment was meant in a light-hearted manner, it did not sit well on social media, with many criticising it as being in poor taste and disrespectful, considering the severity of the Moroccan's injury. The PSG full-back was seen walking on crutches after the game, and reports from L’Equipe claim he is expected to be out until mid-December, potentially missing the start of the 2025 AFCON.

Meanwhile, Bayern boss Kompany addressed the seriousness of Hakimi's injury, recalling a similar setback Jamal Musiala suffered against PSG in the Club World Cup. Speaking to Sky Austria, the Belgian manager said: “It’s a shame that the PSG player had to come off injured. At first, I didn’t think it was that dangerous. But of course, it happened, and when a player gets injured, I always think of what happened to Jamal [Musiala]. He broke his leg against PSG in the USA. Then you think: ‘Is that comparable?’ But I have to be honest: the most important thing for me is that Hakimi isn’t injured for too long. I wish him a speedy recovery.”