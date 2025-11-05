Getty/GOAL
'I don't know what's in his DNA' - Hansi Flick raves about Robert Lewandowski and argues Barcelona can't reach 'full potential' without veteran striker around
Barca get Lewandowski boost amid injury crisis
It’s been a tough start to the season for Barcelona, who are struggling with injuries to key players. Lewandowski’s return, though, has given Hansi Flick something to smile about. The 37-year-old came off the bench against Elche after missing three games with a muscle tear, and his presence instantly lifted the group.
Barca’s injury list remains long, with Raphinha, Pedri, Gavi, Joan Garcia and Marc-Andre ter Stegen still out. However, Flick believes that having Lewandowski back could help steady the ship as the team looks to regain its groove from last season's competitions.
Lewandowski has been limited to just 10 appearances this season, scoring four goals, but Flick believes his experience and work ethic continue to make a difference.
Flick praises Lewandowski’s mindset
Ahead of Barca's Champions League clash against Club Brugge, Flick was full of praise for Lewandowski, whom he knows well from their successful spell together at Bayern Munich. "I don't know what's in his DNA, but he recovers in three weeks from injuries that should last five," the German told reporters.
"Although we had some injuries from last season, we started with Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Lamine Yamal at their peak, and that gave us a lot of confidence from the beginning. The style of play was great. This season we've lost many players who are now returning. That's a good starting point."
When asked about the impact of key players returning from injury, Flick revealed how the return of Lewandowski and Dani Olmo instantly elevated the team.
"When Lewandowski and Olmo returned, training was different. The level rose considerably, as did that of the younger players. We need these players to reach our full potential. And that takes time. It's not just about winning, but about understanding the situation and managing it," he added.
Lewandowski remains calm amid uncertain future at Barca
Flick’s praise comes in the wake of reports that Barca are reluctant to offer the veteran forward a new contract. Earlier, Lewandowski had addressed the situation, admitting that he is calm about the situation despite his current deal expiring at the end of the season.
“Regarding my future, I’m calm, it’s not the important moment, there are important things now, the team and my national team. I’m focused on doing my best to win matches and titles," he told reporters.
“First, I’m not in a hurry. In the end, the most important thing will be how I feel once the season is over. I’ll have to see what to do with my life, but right now I’m focused on scoring goals and winning titles with the team," the 37-year-old added.
What's next for Barcelona?
Barca’s injury list is finally starting to ease, with key players like Joan Garcia and Raphinha close to returning. The Brazilian's availability would give Flick some much-needed options in attack. With Lewandowski and Olmo already back, the German manager could soon have the core of last season’s success reunited. The Spanish giants now travel to Belgium to face Club Brugge in the Champions League, aiming to build on their dominant La Liga win over Elche. They currently sit 12th in the standings with two wins and one defeat, and the focus in the league will be on closing Real Madrid’s five-point lead. Sitting second in La Liga and five points behind Xabi Alonso's men following their 2-1 Clasico loss, the Catalan club come up against Celta on Sunday after their midweek encounter against Club Brugge.
"The Elche match was a big step forward. The dynamism and spirit improved a lot. It's a good sign," Flick added. "We have the quality to win here [against Brugge], but it won't be easy. It will be a tough match. We respect our opponent. It will be, above all, a question of attitude, mentality, playing as a team and focusing on the game plan."
