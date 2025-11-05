Vitor Roque waiting on €50m Premier League offer with Man Utd & Chelsea monitoring Barcelona flop

Roque joined Barcelona from Athletico Paranaense in July 2023 for around €35 million (£30m/$39m), but struggled to find his footing under Xavi. He scored just two goals in 16 appearances across all competitions before being sent on loan to Real Betis in the first half of last season. However, that move also didn’t work out as expected, with the loan being cut short midway through the campaign. Roque returned to South America earlier this year to play for Palmerias, determined to reset his career.

Notably, before his €25m (£21m/$26m) move to the Brazilian club, Roque’s camp had also received a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal, but they turned it down in favour of a return to his home country. The decision now looks wise, as his performances at Palmeiras have reopened the door to top European football. The 20-year-old striker has scored 13 goals and provided three assists for Palmerias this season. The move has turned into a success story both for him and potentially for the Spanish giants. The Catalan club smartly kept a 20% sell-on clause, a decision that could soon pay off as several Premier League clubs are ready to bid for the Brazilian striker.