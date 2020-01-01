Thomas Partey’s Atletico Madrid bag 2-1 win over Levante

The Ghana international was involved from beginning to the end as Los Rojiblancos claimed another vital three points

opened the new year with a 2-1 victory at home to on Saturday evening, with Thomas Partey playing until the final whistle.

After a poor run for much of November and December, Los Rojiblancos closed 2019 with victories against Osasuna and and picked up from there with Angel Correa and Felipe scoring in between Roger Marti’s equaliser, all these within the opening 18 minutes at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Partey received a yellow card for a foul in the 27th minute and produced 59 touches, 43 accurate passes (89%), six successful long balls from six and four dribbles from four attempts.

The 26-year old Ghanaian also won six of nine ground duels and made three interceptions and two tackles.

Atletico are third in the standings and will be jetting out to Jeddah in the week to participate in the Spanish Super Cup alongside rivals , and .