Euro Favourites - Who Will Win The 2024 Euros?

As the stages are set for the UEFA Euros in 2024, anticipation and speculation about who will lift the trophy in Berlin this July is mounting.

Every Euro participant dreams of triumphing, but only one team can emerge victorious. So, which country is tipped as the favourite to win the 2024 Euros? Let's delve into the betting favourites and assess their individual strengths and challenges.

Who are the 2024 Euro Betting Favourites?

England is considered the frontrunner, with odds of 4.30 at Parimatch. They are closely followed by France, Germany, Portugal, Spain, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands, with odds ranging from 4.50 to 17.00.

Check out the most recent outright odds to win the Euro title in the table below:

Country Odds England 4.30 at Parimatch France 4.50 at Parimatch Germany 7.00 at Parimatch Portugal 9.00 at Parimatch Spain 9.00 at Parimatch Belgium 15.00 at Parimatch Italy 15.00 at Parimatch Netherlands 17.00 at Parimatch

England - The Most Star-Studded Squad of the Euros

With a squad dominated by star players who occupy central roles in leading European clubs, England's squad for the Euros might just be their best yet. Key players, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane inhabit the top slots in early betting lists for the Ballon d'Or award. Add to the squad the names of dynamic footballers like Kyle Walker, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, and the breakout star of the season, Chelsea's Cole Palmer. On paper, this is probably the best squad in the tournament.

However, championships won't be won on paper, and despite having a star-studded squad, the performances on the field also need to be up to par.

Here, questions arise regarding the England head coach, Gareth Southgate. Will he be able to pilot a team shimmering with stars, and potentially big egos, to reach their full potential. He did manage to bring England all the way to the previous Euros final, but he has also seen a lot of critique for his less exciting tactics, bar the player quality at his disposal.

The question this time around is whether he can dial down the destructive album of past disappointments when England were amongst the tournament favourites. Whilst the future looks bright for the English national team, now is the time to step up the ladder.

A weak spot that might trouble the English is their Achilles heel - the goalkeeping role, which has historically been a sore spot for the English team. With Jordan Pickford being preferred in goal, they do have a solid keeper, but he is also not close to being amongst the best in the world, and not having a better keeper could cost dearly in a knock-out stage format.

England has since the harsh quarter-finals loss to France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, looked good on the pitch. With just one loss on their record in a friendly against Brazil in March this year, the bottom level of The Three Lions is looking really high.

Overall, it does seem like the England squad of today is better at burying the hatchet of the different club colours, and it is hard not to see them go all the way to at least the semi-finals and probably even further.

France - Impossible to Beat at Their Best

Being the most consistent national team in Europe, France wields an arsenal of formidable players like Kylian Mbappé, Antoine Griezmann, Mike Maignan, William Saliba, the Hernandez brothers, Aurélian Tchouaméni, and Ousmane Dembélé.

Possessing arguably the most dangerous player in the World - Mbappé, France's tournament journey could be a joyride if they manage to lay strategic plays around him. Additionally, if Griezmann finds the level he displayed during the 2022 World Cup, other teams including England, might find the French tough to beat.

France's consistency in reaching 3 out of 4 major tournament finals since 2016 is impressive. Only a shock loss against Switzerland in the round of 16 in the last Euros put a dent in their reputation. Given these factors, even the keenest football analyst should find it challenging not to envision France advancing far in this tournament.

Why is England a bigger favourite on paper than France some might ask. The major reason seems to be the increase in player quality for the English over the past few years. Do not count Les Bleus out of it though.

Germany - Should Take Advantage of Playing on Home Soil

Just half a year ago, Germany was battling a crisis - a hangover from their catastrophic 2018 World Cup outing. However, the landscape seems brighter now with their recent victories against France and the Netherlands in the March friendlies, during which they delivered their best football performances in years.

The inclusion of Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz, and the return of Toni Kroos from retirement, has injected a dose of excitement into the German team as well.

Whilst the German squad has a lot great options all-around starting from Manuel Neuer in goal, Joshua Kimmich, İlkay Gündoğan, and Leroy Sané, questions can still be asked about their star power at the front. Germany lacks the sureness of a player like Harry Kane with the current options being Niclas Füllkrug and Kai Havertz. They do have a great coach in Julian Nagelsmann however, and he should be able to set the team up properly for the start of the tournament.

Some major factors working in Die Mannschafts favour include the home advantage and history, as the most successful European national team of all time. Germany could become the first nation to win the Euros on home soil since France in 1984.

Portugal - Cristiano Ronaldo’s Last Hurrah?

Portugal, carrying the prestige of their first major title - the 2016 Euros, presents a squad loaded with skill.

Yet, crucial questions linger around Cristiano Ronaldo's role considering him having turned 39 years of age. Whilst he is still scoring goals en masse in the Saudi Pro League for Al Nassr, it is hard to see him being the leading factor for Portugal much longer. Current trends suggest that Portugal might function better without him. Still, his indisputable legacy could make it challenging for head coach Roberto Martínez to exclude him from the starting lineup.

Portugal draws strength from a talented squad makeup, including Rúben Dias, João Cancelo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota, and Rafael Leão. Likely group winners against opponents Czech Republic, Turkey, and Georgia, Portugal would be expected to reach at least the quarter-finals.

After an 11-match win streak, Portugal lost their latest match, 2-0 in a friendly against Slovenia. It is hard to put much emphasis on that match nonetheless, and Portugal will be one of the greatest outsiders to win the title come July.

Spain - Far From Their Prime

La Roja commanded global football during their prime years of 2008 to 2012, a period adorned with a World Cup and two European Championships. However, the current reality paints a different picture, one of a team struggling to match its earlier excellence. Their woes are evident in the dip in quality of incoming talent when compared to the golden era of Xavi, Iniesta, Puyol, and David Villa.

Yet, the Spanish are not devoid of world-class talents. Manchester City's Rodri is widely considered among the world's best midfielders. He, along with Barcelona's Pedri (provided he returns fit), forms the backbone of the current Spanish team. The major setback is the loss of Barcelona's young midfield maestro Gavi, whose injury makes him unlikely for the Euros.

Spain might be far gone from their prime, but do remember that prior to 2008, Spain had not won a major title since they won the European Championships all the way back in 1964. Despite this, it would be very surprising if Spain would have to wait as many years for their next title, especially with all the talent coming out of Spain.

Spain’s biggest opportunity to go far in the Euros will be for head coach Luis de la Fuente to build on the tight unit the Spanish possess. It might be too much to rely on a 16-year-old Wonderkid in Lamine Yamal, but he could also be the key for Spain to add some x-factor with his elusive playing style on the wing.

Spain is definitely not the favourite for the title but you can never count them out.

Belgium - Have they Missed their Chance for Glory?

Belgian football was lauded for its 'Golden Generation' that boasted an array of astounding players. However, this batch failed to secure major international honours except a third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup, resulting in a 'missed opportunity' sentiment. With Eden Hazard's retirement, a symbol of this generation, questions arise about Belgium's chances for future glory.

Running on the last fumes of the golden generation, Belgium is led by Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, supplemented by promising talents like Jeremie Doku and Youri Tielemans. They are tasked with driving Belgium’s quest deep into the tournament. Their unbeaten streak over 13 games since the 2022 World Cup has been impressive under Head Coach Domenico Tedesco.

A significant drawback for Belgium comes in the injury to keeper Thibaut Courtois. His absence coupled with 37-year-old ageing Jan Verthonghen leading the weaker defence could pose challenges. However, Belgium should navigate their group stages comfortably for a knockout berth.

After getting past Slovakia, Romania and Ukraine in the group stages, the question is whether they will go much further than the quarter-finals. Here they most likely will end up playing France if all favourites progress according to plan. But one thing to take into consideration is that these tournaments rarely follow any plan.

Italy - Any Chance of a Repeat Champion?

Italy enters the 2024 Euro as the defending champion, following their 2021 triumph. However, replicating that victory seems an uphill task. Italy's recent downturn, especially the failed qualification campaigns for the last two World Cups, suggests a tough road ahead.

The key issues are the lack of emerging talents and consistent top players. As the squad leans heavily on players like Federico Chiesa, Nicolò Barella, Lorenzo Pellegrini, and Federico Dimarco, Italy might struggle to match the pedigree of the teams it once dwarfed. Every since the World Cup victory in 2006 the Azzurri has been on a steady downfall.

Luciano Spalletti, a top-notch head coach, is a silver lining. The Italians could still cause some upset, and recovering from a challenging group that includes Spain and Croatia will be the first step in achieving that.

A great reason why it is hard to see Italy replicate the Euro 2020 championship is the retirement of one of the greatest defenders in modern times, former captain Giorgio Chiellini. Not having a defence including Chiellini and his partner in crime Leonardo Bonucci, makes it tough for Italy to reach for the stars once again.

Netherlands - Are they one of the favourites?

Once a strong force in global football, Netherlands' national team, can be considered a sleeping giant. Their only major international victory came in 1988, and despite reaching the semi-finals thrice since then, they've fallen short of reclaiming the title.

While the Dutch boast a robust defence led by Virgil van Dijk, Matthijs de Ligt, Nathan Aké, Denzel Dumfries and rising star Jeremie Frimpong, their midfield, reliant on Frenkie de Jong and an ageing Giorginio Wijnaldum, could be their Achilles heel. If head coach Ronald Koeman manage to build on this area of the field, they could very well be viewed as credible contenders.

Their group, containing France, Austria, and Poland, is no easy task. Despite that, it should be a very big surprise if they didn’t manage to progress. A road to the semi-final could be on the cards, but progressing further will be a daunting challenge for the Oranje.

Can any Euro outsiders get in the mix for the title?

The Euros have a reputation of creating dark horse stories. Who doesn’t remember Greece and Denmark winning the title sensationally in 2004 and 1992 respectively, or Iceland making it all the way to the quarter-finals in 2016 after beating England in the Round of 16.

Who would potentially be able to replicate a feat like these during this year's tournament?

Croatia - The Eternal Overperformers

With odds 41 to win the tournament, Croatia seems to be a promising pick, given their noteworthy performance in major tournaments lately. However, the inevitable ageing of key players, including their standout star Luka Modric who is now 38, pose some concerns.

Facing stiff competition in a group that includes defending champions Italy, Spain, and Albania, advancing beyond the group stage looks challenging for Croatia. Yet, they always seem capable of a surprise under the leadership of head coach Zlatko Dalic. Since taking reins in 2017, Dalic’s tenure has seen Croatia clinch a World Cup silver and bronze, and a UEFA Nations League silver. Achieving such feats in a country with a population below 4 million is beyond commendable.

Denmark - They Have Done it Before

In the previous edition of the Euros, Denmark made a memorable journey to the semi-finals, losing narrowly to England in Extra Time in a 2-1 defeat marred by a controversial penalty. However, mirroring that feat in this edition seems like an impossible mission for the Danish. Their last drive deep into the tournament was, in large part, inspired by the rallying spirit around Christian Eriksen's on-field heart attack and subsequent recovery.

Although Eriksen has managed a commendable return to the pitch, Denmark's recent performances have been underwhelming, struggling against teams as unheralded as San Marino. With these factors taken into account, Denmark's journey is likely to end somewhere around the Round of 16. Any progress into or beyond the quarter-finals should be regarded as a noteworty achievement for the team.

Turkey - Too Good to Disappoint a Second Time in a Row

The last Euros tournament Turkey was largely considered as the major dark horse. However, they fell remarkably short of expectations, losing all their group encounters to Italy, Wales, and Switzerland.

This time around, Turkey will likely put up a more resilient fight. It can be reasonably assumed that they will not lose to teams like Georgia, the tournament debutants, in their Euro opener.

Yet, the team’s prevailing form indicates a challenging journey ahead, as made evident by their recent losses in friendly matches to Hungary (0-1) and Austria (1-6). The current Turkey squad also doesn't pack the same excitement when compared to the team that participated in the last Euros. Their performance now hinges primarily on the leadership of their captain, midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu, and the synergy of the team.

At the tournament, Turkey's probable destination is the Round of 16. But given the unpredictability of football, anything can happen beyond that stage. Nonetheless, reaching the Round of 16 should be seen as an accomplishment for the Turkish team.

Austria - The Real Dark Horse

Austria merits serious consideration as a potential dark horse in this tournament. Their most significant obstacle, however, is the challenging group they find themselves in, where they will face formidable opponents including France, the Netherlands, and Poland. If they can secure a victory against Poland, even a third-place finish in the group could see them advance.

One of Austria's key strengths is that the majority of their players ply their trade in the German Bundesliga. This familiarity with the environment could play a more significant role than expected. Moreover, Austria boasts a robust squad at present. The likes of Marcel Sabitzer, Konrad Laimer, and Christoph Baumgartner should have the capacity to propel Austria deep into the tournament. Unfortunately, Austria's arguably best player, David Alaba, is doubtful due to an ACL injury and his participation in the tournament seems unlikely.

Other potential surprises could be Switzerland and Serbia, who might also rise to the occasion should all elements align perfectly for them.

Who will win the 2024 Euros?

Our pick to win the 2024 Euros is France.

Whilst this might be our prediction, it is very hard to foresee what happens at the tournament. To us there are three major favourites to win the tournament, which is also reflected by the odds provided by the betting sites, that being France, England and Germany.

Our choice of France were based on the various strengths the French posses, along with their recent historical performances. The combination of their consistent performance in the past decade, the phenomenal talent in terms of players like Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann amongst others, and their history of getting to the finals of major tournaments, positions them as strong contenders for the title.

However, football, being a beautifully unpredictable sport, the eventual winner could be a surprising dark horse or one of the current underdogs performing at their best. We look forward to a tournament filled with incredible talent, fierce competitiveness, and, undoubtedly, unparalleled excitement.