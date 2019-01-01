Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea offered £44m Isco transfer as Real Madrid look to Eriksen

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Isco for £44m, with Real Madrid looking to make way for a £50m bid for Christian Eriksen.

Isco, 27, has been in and out of favour with Zinedine Zidane this season. According to the Daily Express, are looking to offload players to free up funds to sign Eriksen in January.

They are willing to let Isco leave after six and a half years at the Bernabeu, during which he has made 290 appearances and scored 48 goals. are also reportedly interested in his services.

During his time in the Spanish capital, Isco has won , the and four titles. Eriksen, meanwhile, is out of contract at the end of the season and will be sorely tempted to move him on next month for a fee.