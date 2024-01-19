Breaking NewsBreaking News
Wrexham slip up again to let Birmingham go top
Why Nunez was left out of Liverpool's squad for Wolves clash
Hamstring injury sidelines USMNT's Richards for Palace
Pep admits 'bad decisions' cost Man City against Newcastle
Palmer hailed as 'world's best' after scoring four for Chelsea
Brentford make Premier League history against West Ham
Sargent sparks controversy, drops two assists in Norwich win
Why Chelsea's blockbuster clash with Man Utd may be rescheduled
Maresca hints Chelsea created 'big problem' with £100m+ fees
'Dark arts' - Arsenal fans rage after lucky Grealish escapes red
Ronaldo revels in third-straight Al-Nassr victory
Hudson-Odoi explains Chelsea exit despite huge pay rise
One to watch! Man Utd starlet Scanlon bags FOUR in 9-0 win
Haaland left bloodied & with torn sock in Newcastle clash
Gordon set to sign bumper new long-term contract at Newcastle
Advertisement