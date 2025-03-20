NXGN 2025: Top 15 English teenage wonderkids in women's football

While Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses are preparing for their Euros defence, the next generation are showing that the future is also bright

There might only be one England player in the NXGN 2025 list, but that is more to do with the worldwide depth in quality when it comes to teenage talent in the women's game, rather than any lack of candidates in a country that won the last European Championship and reached the final of the most recent World Cup.

While those accolades are related to the senior game, the Young Lionesses have come close to replicating such feats over the last couple of years, too. It's been a terrific two years for England's Under-17s, with a run to the semi-finals of the Euros in 2023 bettered in 2024 by their qualification for the final of that competition and a fourth-placed finish at the World Cup. The U19s also had a big 2024, reaching the semi-finals of their Euros again after 11 years of either failing to qualifying or failing to get out of the group stage.

Such results at major tournaments serve to underline the quality coming through the England youth ranks, quality that Sarina Wiegman has shown she will reward with senior call-ups when the time is right, as players like Aggie Beever-Jones, Laura Blindkilde Brown and Ruby Mace will attest to.

So, who are the potential future Lionesses that fans of the women's game in England should be keeping an eye on? GOAL picks out 15 players who were born on or after January 1, 2006, who could develop into stars...