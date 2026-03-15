Serie A: Inter and Milan’s title race – a comparison of the league table and fixtures

In the title race, therefore, Inter have an eight-point lead to protect between now and the end of the season. As mentioned, Inter will travel to Florence for the match on Sunday 22 March at 8.45pm, then host Roma at San Siro on Sunday 5 April, again at 8.45pm. Over the weekend of 11–12 April, they will play away at Como before returning home to face Cagliari over the weekend of 18–19 April. It is the Nerazzurri’s final match before the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final, scheduled against Como on 21 April at 9.00 pm (the first leg ended 0-0).

INTER’S FIXTURES

22 March at 8.45pm: Fiorentina v Inter

5 April, 8.45pm: Inter v Roma

11–12 April: Como v Inter

18/19 April: Inter v Cagliari

21 April at 9.00 pm: Inter v Como (Coppa Italia)

25/26 April: Torino v Inter

2–3 May: Inter v Parma

9–10 May: Lazio v Inter

13 May: Coppa Italia final (if applicable)

16/17 May: Inter v Verona

23–24 May: Bologna v Inter