Kylian Mbappe caught up in club-versus-country row as Real Madrid face battle with France & Nike

Mbappe is reportedly set to join his team-mates on the plane to Manchester this Monday as he looks to play a part in Real Madrid's Champions League last-16 second leg. The forward has been sidelined since late February with a knee issue but has undergone a conservative treatment plan over the last three weeks to avoid surgery and speed up his return to the pitch.

While the World Cup winner missed the 3-0 first-leg victory at the Bernabeu, his progress at Valdebebas has been encouraging. Los Blancos boss Alvaro Arbeloa provided a positive update on the situation, though the player did not feature in the 4-1 win against Elche before the trip to England.