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Bruno Fernandes reveals David Beckham inspiration after beating Man Utd legend's Premier League record
Fernandes eclipses Beckham's historic markIn addition to the seasonal record, Fernandes reached the incredible milestone of 100 assists in all competitions for the Red Devils. While Benjamin Sesko's late strike eventually killed off the game following a Ross Barkley response for Villa, the afternoon belonged to the skipper, who has now become the gold standard for creativity in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.
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Following in the footsteps of 'Becks'
"Obviously, it's very nice," Fernandes told MUTV when asked about surpassing the treble-winner. "It's a very good achievement. We're talking about one of the best players, certainly [the best] strikers of anyone in the box. So I'm very pleased to do that. It's not going to change anything for what I want but being there with a name who, obviously, was one of the players everyone looks up to, in the way of crossing and the way of passing."
The 31-year-old went on to reveal how he tried to emulate the England legend during his childhood. "Like everyone in their own garden tried to do it like Beckham and was doing it, even if you're just swinging your arm, like he used to do it, not as much the ball! I'm obviously very happy to do that [beat his record]."
Casemiro told to share goal bonus
Despite the statistical significance of his achievement, Fernandes remains focused on collective success at Old Trafford. "Obviously, it's not something I dream about or thought about but I always want to help the team to get [what we want] in most of the games," he added. "Scoring goals and assisting is a big part of my game. I'm very pleased today worked out and made us win the game."
The midfielder, who joked that Casemiro should share his goal bonus for the pinpoint delivery he received, is determined to push United toward a strong finish. "Until the end of the season, I want to try to keep helping the team and improving on that, results-wise," the captain concluded as United look to cement their place in the top four.
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Man Utd take Control in top-four battle
The win moves United into a commanding position in the race for Champions League qualification, sitting three points clear of Villa in third place. With eight games remaining in the 2025-26 season, the Red Devils will rely heavily on their history-making captain to maintain his scintillating form through a difficult run-in that includes fixtures against Chelsea and Liverpool.
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