Ciccio Graziani on Leao after Lazio v Milan: "He plays as he pleases; he makes a mockery of our tactics"

Analysing the match in the Rai studios on *La Domenica Sportiva*, Ciccio Graziani had this to say about Leao’s performance: “It’s always the same old story… He’s toying with our minds: we keep thinking he has the potential to be a truly great player, but he needs to be more consistent in his performances, help his teammates and make himself available to receive the ball. I used to sometimes get annoyed with a teammate who wouldn’t pass me the ball because I was being marked, but he, on the other hand, if he isn’t given the ball, gives the impression that he isn’t asking for it; he plays when he wants to, he comes alive when he wants to. Sometimes we wonder whether he’s actually on the pitch or not; someone jokingly says he’s gone out for a coffee.”