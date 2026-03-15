Deco offers fresh update on Marcus Rashford's Barcelona future and explains why 'it's not done yet'

Speculation has claimed that Barcelona will activate the purchase option in Rashford's loan move to keep him at Camp Nou. Deco has been quizzed about the situation and explained what his thinking is with regards the England international. He told reporters on Sunday: "Rashford staying? We have a clear idea regarding Rashford and we know what needed to be done for him to stay.

Expanding on the delay, Deco added: "But the matter is tied to financial fair play, priorities, performance, and the coach's decision, and it's something we haven't done yet because it's not the right time." These factors indicate that while Rashford has impressed, he is part of a larger puzzle that Hansi Flick and the board are still piecing together.