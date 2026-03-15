AFP
Man City planning shock transfer raid on Tottenham for familiar face - with player previously signed for £11m set to cost considerably more second time around
Man City target familiar face
Manchester City are preparing to launch a summer move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Porro. The Premier League champions are ramping up their search for a new specialist right-back ahead of the upcoming campaign, according to Football Insider.
City are yet to fully replace the influence of Kyle Walker since his departure last summer. Consequently, Porro has emerged as the leading candidate to fill that void, having established himself as one of the most productive full-backs in the division despite Tottenham's difficult season.
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Porro's impressive form
The Spaniard has registered one goal and five assists in 37 appearances this term. He has maintained his status as a key creative outlet for the north London side, even as they struggle at the wrong end of the table and face the genuine threat of dropping into the Championship.
A move for the defender would represent a sensational return to Manchester. City originally signed him from Girona for around £11 million in 2019, but he never made a competitive appearance, spending time on loan at Real Valladolid and Sporting CP before moving to Lisbon permanently in 2022.
Spurs exodus looms
Speaking on the Transfer Insider podcast, journalist Pete O'Rourke explained the situation. "Man City have had a long-term interest in Porro," he said. "They know all about the Spanish international, having signed him from Girona in 2019. He never played a game for Man City during his time at the club."
O'Rourke added that the player's departure could be inevitable if Spurs go down. "Porro has been a top performer for Spurs since his arrival. They won’t really want to lose him, but it could be out of their hands if they were to suffer the ill fate of being relegated this season, which is a real possibility."
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Bergvall also attracting interest
Porro is not the only high-profile name tipped to leave the capital this summer. Swedish sensation Lucas Bergvall is also attracting significant interest, with Chelsea reportedly monitoring the midfielder's situation closely as they look to bolster their own squad.
While Bergvall is currently sidelined with an injury, his 71 appearances since joining from Djurgarden in 2024 have marked him out as one of the league's brightest prospects. Although he is not actively pushing for a move, the financial reality of relegation would likely force Tottenham into a fire sale of their top assets.
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