How to Bet on Sports with Ladbrokes in Australia

There are Ladbrokes betting odds on soccer, horse racing, AFL and more. Sign up, head to ‘sports’ and place your bets. We will show you how to do it.

Ladbrokes: A Short Overview

A true original on the betting market, Ladbrokes has been around since 1886. Initially, with a focus on horse racing, in more recent times, soccer bets, other sports, and later online betting have come to the fore.

Ladbrokes sports betting, especially via mobile, has now become popular in Australia. A trusted worldwide brand, Aussie punters feel secure betting with this brand though we review them thoroughly to check what they have to offer.

Your First Steps as a New Ladbrokes User

To get started with your Ladbrokes betting account, there are basically three steps to take:

Creating your new account. Verifying your ID. Making a first deposit.

Creating Your Account

Follow our quick and simple steps to open your Ladbrokes account:

Use our link or tap the ‘Join’ button on the main Ladbrokes page. Complete the registration form, beginning with your email, address, etc. Enter the registration code "GOAL"* in the field provided for this purpose if you want to use one. Choose your new account name and password, then enter your DOB and home address. Set a deposit limit if you want to use one. Tap ‘Sign up’ to complete your basic online betting account.

Following this initial process, you will need to complete a couple more steps before placing a bet. Firstly, you need to verify your account, and then you will need to make a deposit.

*Please note that this code does not grant access to offers but can be used during registration.

Verifying Your Identity

Security is paramount. Your details are always kept safe, but you will need to verify your identity before being able to use Ladbrokes sports betting.

Ladbrokes will try to verify your ID electronically with a Green ID upon sign-up. This is Australia’s leading compliance solution. To complete your electronic verification, simply:

Log in to your new Ladbrokes betting account. Tap on ‘My Account’, then ‘Verification Centre’. Tap ‘Verify Me Now’. Follow the on-screen instructions.

You can upload driver's licences, passports (Australian only), Medicare cards, Australian Citizen Certificates or Immigration Cards. The whole process is very quick.

Making a Deposit

When your account is verified, you will need to make a first deposit before betting. To do so, follow these steps:

Tap on ‘My Account’. Select ‘Deposit’ in the Banking and Transactions section. Choose your payment option and amount and hit ‘Deposit’.

Debit card transactions, PayPal and BPAY are among the payment methods available. After this, you’re ready to go and check out the Ladbrokes betting markets and place your first bet.

Placing a Bet with Ladbrokes

Placing a bet with Ladbrokes is easy. We’ve used a typical soccer bet as our example of exactly what to do:

Make sure you know your stuff. Use our tips or your own knowledge, and never bet blind. Log in to your Ladbrokes betting account as usual. Tap on ‘Sports’ and then ‘Soccer’ to see all available markets. Choose the league or competition you want, such as ‘Premier League’. Tap on the game of your choice, i.e. ‘Newcastle vs Southampton’. Peruse the many soccer bets available and make your choice(s). Tap on the odds of the bets you wish to place, your selections will appear in your betslip. Enter the amount you wish to wager, then hit ‘Place Bet’.

Any winnings you may be due will be paid automatically. You can check on the progress of your bet at any time.

Popular Bets to Place

When looking at a Premier League soccer game, for example, there are close to 250 different market options for each match. You can use one or more of these options each time you bet.

Match Result

The usual home-draw-away or 1X2 odds are always available but don’t always give much value unless you truly fancy an outsider.

If you feel very strongly about a team, you can use the half-time/full-time market instead. This way, you can choose the result at half-time and full-time, creating more options. Example:

Man City – Man City

Draw – Man City

Chelsea – Chelsea

Draw – Draw

Draw – Chelsea

Chelsea – Draw

Chelsea – Man City

Man City – Chelsea

In other words, those who feel that Man City may make a fast start could back them to winning at both half-time and full-time. In this example, the odds for that would be $2.75 instead of only $1.82 for backing them straight up.

Goal and Player Markets

Other markets include goalscorer bets, such as ‘first scorer’, ‘last scorer’, and ‘anytime scorer’. In addition, you can bet on the correct score, the total number of goals, over/under, handicap markets, and more.

Same Game Multi

There are hundreds of markets for top soccer games at Ladbrokes. In addition to being able to use them all singularly, you can put together a ‘same game multi’ bet. This allows you to put a number of your selections together for one single match.

For example, you can have Arsenal to win, Saka to score first, over 3.5 goals, over 2.5 bookings and under 15 corners. The odds on each of these accumulate until you have a final price for your bet. Normal multi bets can be backed too, i.e. putting together different selections from the same or other sports to create one bet.

Popular Events for Australian Punters

Ladbrokes lists 25 sports and events to bet on. All the big hitters are there, including the NRL, AFL, tennis, cricket and more. The Melbourne Cup generates huge interest, as does the Australian Open tennis and the Ashes.

Despite this, soccer creates the most interest, with the top competitions being:

English Premier League

Champions League

La Liga (Spain)

Australian A-League

Europa League

FIFA World Cup

European Championship

The Premier League is the largest league in world soccer. Ten matches are played in each round, meaning 380 Premier League games a season. All of these league games feature dozens of betting markets.

Recommended Markets and Bet Types

As we mentioned above, there are tons of betting markets available. Choosing the ones that suit you is important, but we have some recommendations as well.

First of all, we recommend being patient. Accumulators or ‘multi bets’ offer larger odds, but it’s too easy for just one selection to let the whole bet down. Betting in the singles markets is a more sensible way to approach it.

Depending on your chosen sport, try to stick to:

Full-time result (home, draw, away – soccer)

Win bet (horse racing)

Handicap ‘win’ betting (rugby, AFL etc)

Any multis you take part in should probably be same game multi bets. If you have enough knowledge about one particular game, you can use it to explore goals, scorers, cards, corners, etc.

In-play Betting with Ladbrokes

After logging in, tap the menu and look for the ‘Bet Live’ button. You can bet live with Ladbrokes, though only via phone at +61 8 6193 7238. This being the case, it may be preferable to access your Ladbrokes account via the app or mobile website rather than the desktop.

In-play odds are listed on the mobile site for any live events. Soccer, tennis, Esports, table tennis and volleyball for example are all included. Some advantages to betting live with Ladbrokes include:

Being able to see the start of an event before taking an opinion.

Getting better odds as long as your selection doesn’t take an early lead.

That being said, there are some obvious downsides too. The live selection is somewhat limited owing to Aussie betting laws. You will also not see the full array of odds Ladbrokes offers once games are live. For a full list, you’ll need to peruse the markets pre-match.

Responsible Betting

When you use the Ladbrokes betting platform, it’s imperative that you wager safely. To help, there are multiple responsible gambling tools you can use with Ladbrokes. After signing up, you can:

Set deposit limits

Self-exclude temporarily or permanently

Speak to trained staff about responsible betting

In addition, we recommend that you have a careful staking plan and don’t bet any more than you can afford to lose. Stay disciplined, and never chase your losses.

Conclusion

What reasons would we give for using Ladbrokes sports betting?

Their longevity in the betting industry. Their reputation and reliability. Their excellent mobile apps.

You can access the Ladbrokes betting platform on the move with a full range of functionality. Soccer bets are particularly popular though odds are offered on a multitude of sports. In addition to this, it is easy to sign up with Ladbrokes and make your first deposit, though we always recommend that you bet responsibly.

FAQ

We answered the top questions about Ladbrokes betting.

What sports can I bet on with Ladbrokes?

Soccer is a big hit with Ladbrokes Australia, but there are many more options. AFL, cricket, Formula 1, horse racing, MMA, rugby, tennis and others are included.

Is Ladbrokes legit in Australia?

Yes, Ladbrokes is fully licenced and has traded in Australia since 2013.

Does Ladbrokes have a betting app?

Yes. You can get access to the whole Ladbrokes online betting platform via mobile, including on iOS and Android apps.