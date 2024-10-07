How to Bet on Sports with bet365 in Australia

bet365 is incredibly popular both in Australia and worldwide. Find out exactly how bet365 betting works in Aussie-specific soccer markets.

bet365 has an impressive range of Australian soccer odds. If you’re interested in bet365 betting, we’ll show you how to place your first sports wager in this article.

Short Overview of bet365

bet365 is one of Australia’s leading online betting operators. As a global brand, it has more than enough resources to cover the country’s sports markets. This includes soccer. Many of the most popular bookmakers claim to have broad coverage but often focus on horse racing.

In contrast, bet365 has strong coverage of football games alongside consistent odds. This could make it the best site (and app) for soccer bets. Speaking of the bet365 betting app, it’s easy to use, and it matches the brand’s website.

However, users might face delays after signing up. The verification could take some time. Even accounting for this, bet365 is one of the biggest online betting apps in Australia and worldwide.

First Steps with bet365 as a New User

Signing up for bet365 is easy on any platform. But there are still a number of steps you’ll need to take before you place a single bet. Here’s how to begin your bet365 betting experience.

Create Your Account

Your first step is always to make the account itself. Use your real details — or else you might fail the verification process. You’ll have to add your date of birth, come up with a username and password, and so on.

Use a Registration Code

While putting in your details, you’ll likely see a space for a registration code. If you want to use one, you can type in 365GOAL. (bet365 does not offer codes in Australia, and the 365GOAL referral code does not grant access to offers). Please note that bet365 does not provide offers in Australia.

Verify Your Account

bet365 will ask you to verify your identity through two official documents. This could be a driving license, passport, or bill of some kind. Upload pictures of these documents, and you should hear back from the team shortly.

Set Limits

You’ll also have a chance to set your personal limits before betting. This is the best way to have a safe bet365 sports betting experience, ensuring that you can’t place bets beyond your limits.

Make a Deposit

Once you have the right numbers for your deposit, you can add the funds. bet365 betting uses a wide range of payment options. However, the platform currently doesn’t accept credit cards or any cryptocurrency.

How to Place a Bet

After making the deposit, you can begin placing full bets. This could even take the form of live or “in-play” (over the phone) bets. bet365 Australia lets users stream games* (including soccer matches) live, helping them make the most of this feature.

*Watch Live Sport

You can watch live sport on your mobile, tablet or desktop including Soccer, Tennis and Basketball. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Under Australian law, we are required to inform you that Live Streaming on bet365 is exempt from Parts 3 and 4 of the Broadcasting Services (Online Content Service Provider Rules) 2018.

Here’s how to place a soccer wager with bet365:

Load the bet365 betting site or app; both have the same interface. Add funds to your account. Always make sure this fits your budget. On the home page, click on the Sports tab to view the Sports hub. Scroll through the extensive list of sports available and tap Soccer. You can pick specific soccer leagues to narrow down your search. Once you find the soccer match you want to bet on, simply click it. Select the specific odds, possibly for a player or one of the teams. A “Betting Slip” should pop up; use this to add your stake manually. Finally, click on “Place Bet”, and you should see it in your account.

With bet365, betting is simply a matter of following the on-screen steps. Placing a combined bet is somewhat more complicated. But for your first soccer bets, it’s best to keep this simple.

Popular Bets to Place

People use bet365 betting services for a number of reasons. This could be far in advance of the soccer match or in the middle of the action. No matter the type of bet you place, be responsible. With this in mind, here are some common bets people make with bet365.

Popular Australian Events

When the A-League season begins, there are plenty of odds available. This is the case for any other soccer league, including ones overseas. But there are plenty of Aussie-specific events throughout the year, including the Australia Cup, active from February to October.

Recommended Bets and Markets

Many players use professional services such as tipsters to see which markets to go with. These tips could even extend to specific odds and bets. If you do use a tipster, it’s always worth getting a second opinion on their predictions.

Team Preference

Some bet on their team simply because it’s who they support. But this might be less likely to pay off. Find practical bets that fit your team, even if they won’t win. For example, a bet that predicts the team’s top scorer gets a goal.

Live Betting (Over the Phone)

In-play betting (over the phone) lets you place bets that reflect a match while it’s happening. This format relies on the player watching at the same time and betting accordingly. If the other team manages to get ahead, for example, it might be worth changing the bet.

Value Betting

If you’ve been watching soccer for a long time, you’ll know which teams and players are likely to win. The bookmaker may underestimate these — giving you a “value bet” with a potentially high payout. Knowing the teams can help you make smarter soccer bets.

In-Play Betting with bet365

Live or “in-play” betting is a way of placing new bets as the game’s situation changes. However, bet365 betting doesn’t have very high live payouts. On top of this, Australian laws mean you can only place a live bet over the phone. You can’t do it through the site or the app’s usual online betting interface.

This stops players from making too many impulsive in-play wagers. Phoning in takes more time than pressing a few buttons on the app, for example. This means people are more likely only to place bets they’re sure about.

bet365 betting lets players cash out before the soccer match ends. This helps players quit while they’re ahead or even cut their losses. The app also has full live streaming* functionality, letting you view the games as they’re underway.

*Watch Live Sport

You can watch live sport on your mobile, tablet or desktop including Soccer, Tennis and Basketball. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Under Australian law, we are required to inform you that Live Streaming on bet365 is exempt from Parts 3 and 4 of the Broadcasting Services (Online Content Service Provider Rules) 2018.

Not every game is available for in-play betting. To see which matches include live wagers, visit the specific In-Play section of bet365’s website.

The usual range of odds and bets are available through in-play betting. This includes the ability to bet on game outcomes, specific players, and even the next goal, etc.

Responsible Betting

Always place soccer bets safely and responsibly. There are a number of tips and specific bet365 betting features that can help with this. Here is a small selection of examples:

Set deposit limits : When you sign up for bet365 sports betting, you can immediately set your weekly deposit limit. Don’t be afraid to make this smaller if and when you need to.

: When you sign up for bet365 sports betting, you can immediately set your weekly deposit limit. Don’t be afraid to make this smaller if and when you need to. Stick to your budget : Similarly, set spending limits that will stop you from blowing away any winnings. bet365’s own online calculator lets you find a budget that works for you.

: Similarly, set spending limits that will stop you from blowing away any winnings. bet365’s own online calculator lets you find a budget that works for you. Consider self-exclusion : bet365’s self-exclusion lets players close their accounts for up to five years. If betting is no longer fun, use this to take a step back for your own sake.

: bet365’s self-exclusion lets players close their accounts for up to five years. If betting is no longer fun, use this to take a step back for your own sake. Don’t chase losses : You won’t win every time. Don’t place another bet to try to get your money back. If you lose your budget while betting, it’s always best to just walk away. And remember that no winnings are guaranteed.

: You won’t win every time. Don’t place another bet to try to get your money back. If you lose your budget while betting, it’s always best to just walk away. And remember that no winnings are guaranteed. Add reality checks : In the bet365 betting app, you can set up “reality checks”. If you spend too much time logged in, then the app will send you reminders to take a break.

: In the bet365 betting app, you can set up “reality checks”. If you spend too much time logged in, then the app will send you reminders to take a break. Know when to get help: Sometimes, it isn’t enough to use the app or site’s responsible online betting features. If it’s becoming a problem, close your account and ask for help.

Conclusion

bet365 betting is quite a simple process, but you still need to follow the right steps. This includes knowing where to add your registration code and which specific soccer bets fit your situation. This even extends to knowing when to take a break or quit. When signing up for bet365 sports betting, remember to set your limits and stick to them.

FAQs

Here are some common questions about the bet365 betting experience.

Which soccer bet types are available through bet365?

bet365 betting options include single bets, parlay bets, specific match results, over/under goals, first goalscorer, and more. However, it doesn’t have its own unique bets.

How well does the bet365 app perform?

The bet365 app has the same features and broad interface as its desktop equivalent. Pages will load in under half a second, creating a fluid user experience.

What are bet365’s responsible betting features?



bet365 has a built-in budget calculator to help players figure out a sensible deposit limit. Players can also set “reality check” notifications and self-exclusions. The latter shuts down your account for a certain number of months or years.