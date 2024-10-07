GOAL Betting - How we produce our content

GOAL Betting is produced by GOAL, a Footballco brand. This document outlines how we give our readers industry leading betting content.

GOAL Betting vision

GOAL Betting values

GOAL Betting editorial process

GOAL Betting team

More about the GOAL Betting Advertising Disclosure

Policy last updated: 19/08/2024

GOAL Betting vision

GOAL Betting is dedicated to giving GOAL readers best in class insight, analysis and information when it comes to information regarding betting and gambling both in-person and online.

We provide value for GOAL readers by empowering them to make their own, well-informed decisions on betting and gambling through educational content on betting and odds, expert analysis and betting tips on the biggest events.

GOAL Betting values

Accuracy - GOAL Betting enforces a high level of writing, fact-checking, sub-editing and a schedule of regular updates to make sure all content is accurate and up-to-date.

Balance - We fairly represent the positives and negatives of all brands and products we cover to give the reader the information they need to make informed decisions on betting and gambling.

Context - As part of our mission to help readers make informed decisions, we’re committed to giving readers on-going research that is both in-depth and insightful to give them the context they need to compare different products and select the best option from there.

Expertise - All content published on GOAL Betting is written by writers that boast years of experience in betting and gambling, both as bettors and in a journalistic capacity.

Safer Gambling - GOAL Betting is committed to promoting safer gambling and we give our readers tips and guidance on how to keep their gambling fun.

Legal and Compliant - GOAL Betting guarantees that all betting brands featured in the betting hub are licensed by the International gambling authorities, with a brand’s loss of licence resulting in a removal from the site.

Transparency - As highlighted by this document, GOAL Betting is committed to being transparent about the way we produce our content, from the way it’s funded to the way it’s produced and distributed.

GOAL Betting editorial process

Every article that is published on GOAL Betting is designed to deliver betting expertise and insights that give readers value.

We follow a robust process to maintain GOAL’s industry-leading editorial standards:

GOAL Betting’s expert writers research, write and fact-check articles The GOAL Betting editorial team provide a secondary-level of review to ensure content accuracy GOAL Betting content is shared with readers across the site* GOAL Betting monitor content accuracy on an ongoing basis GOAL Betting editors produce content updates to keep content relevant

*GOAL shares and promotes GOAL Betting content with its audience in a number of ways:

Home page links to the Goal.com Betting section

Sub-navigations provide quick access to the most popular Goal.com Betting content

Internal linking from relevant articles to Goal.com Betting content

Editor’s Picks carousel promotes Goal.com Betting content

GOAL Betting Advertising Disclosure

GOAL Betting visibly displays an advertising disclosure in the header of every page:

‘+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Advertising Disclosure'

“Goal.com Betting content can feature affiliate links, meaning we will receive commission if you decide to sign up for one of the operators. This doesn’t influence our reviews or recommendations, but it may affect the placement and order of gambling operators in our content.”

Key here is that any payments received do not influence our evaluations.

The reviews and ratings of bookmakers and online casinos reflect our journalists’ reporting of fact-based truths and their expert opinions, backed by years of covering the betting and iGaming landscape.