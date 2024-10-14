Best Soccer Betting Apps in Australia 2024

For soccer bets, each app has strengths and weaknesses. But what is the best soccer betting app in Australia? Learn how to choose the right one.

How We Selected the Best Soccer Betting Apps

Our team has high standards for any sports betting app, especially when it comes to soccer. We are always on the lookout for the right features or comforts that make a world of difference. Here are the main factors we use to find the best apps.

Australian Market Coverage

Australian players need apps that suit the country’s markets. All our app options include full Aussie-specific soccer coverage. At the very least, every app must have odds for the A-League and other national/international events. But the best ones go much deeper than this.

Competitive Soccer Odds

On any app, soccer odds are subject to change. But there are some apps with more competitive odds than others. These potentially give more value. However, you should still compare the odds as much as you can. In this way, the best app today could be massively different from the one next month.

Simple UI

Beyond the actual betting itself, the app design is also important. If an app is simple, its users will have fewer problems. For in-play betting, especially, you’ll need a responsive app. Or else it might suddenly crash or lag while trying to watch the game.

Responsible Gambling Features

The best soccer betting app is one that helps its users be responsible. It may come with deposit limits, loss limits, time-outs, pop-up reminders to slow down, and more. These features are absolutely crucial to ensure a betting app protects its users.

Payment Options

Modern soccer betting apps have a range of payment choices. This could include the ability to make deposits and accept payouts via PayPal, BPAY, and different cryptocurrency types. This flexibility is not just a benefit. For a successful app, it’s a necessity.

Top 5 Apps Reviewed

Here is a brief summary of the best five soccer betting apps in Australia:

Ladbrokes: High levels of security.

bet365: Very competitive odds.

Neds: Punters Toolbox features.

Betfair: Australia’s only exchange.

Unibet: Clean, intuitive interface.

And here’s a look at each of the best soccer betting app contenders in more detail.

Ladbrokes

As a trusted brand, Ladbrokes has earned its spot as one of the best soccer betting apps. But it may have too strong a focus on racing to truly become the best. That said, Ladbrokes still has a great selection of markets. The app itself also has very high ratings, deservedly so.

The Ladbrokes app is refreshingly simple. This makes it easy for anyone to make a deposit and place their first bet. It also includes the website’s event previews and comprehensive guides.

Pros Cons In-app livestreams Mainly for racing Simple app navigation Limited live odds Very high encryption Slow withdrawals 24/7 customer support Small font is hard to read

bet365

Another competitor for the best soccer betting app, bet365, has an easy interface and consistent odds. On average, the app’s odds are especially competitive for soccer games. On top of this, it’s one of the App Store’s highest-rated sports apps worldwide.

While bet365 suffers from small fonts, this sports betting app is otherwise great. It loads fast and has a simple search function while ensuring 24/7 support. However, bet365 has limited eWallet options — and this flexibility might be a big priority for you.

Pros Cons Easy interface with frequent updates Limited eWallets Consistent soccer odds Small text size 24/7 live chat and mobile help Average encryption, but still secure enough Low deposit/withdrawal limits Slow verification could delay users

Neds

As a modern Australian bookmaker, Neds has a great app for Aussie soccer fans. The “Next To Go” clearly shows upcoming sporting events, and it even has same-game multis. However, as is the case with its owner Ladbrokes, Neds focuses mainly on races.

In fact, Neds only has livestreams for horse and greyhound races. This keeps it from being the best soccer betting app in Australia. But you’ll still have access to the app’s Punters Toolbox, an impressive suite of features, some of which also help soccer bets.

Pros Cons Simple layout and design Focuses on horse races Comprehensive support Limited livestreams Good app security and encryption Payouts only on weekdays The “Punters Toolbox” has a lot of features No app search filters

Betfair

Betfair is currently Australia’s only betting exchange. This means punters can put up odds of their own on upcoming games. You’ll need someone to match the odds first, though. If you call the Betfair support team, you can even set these up as in-play/live wagers.

On top of this, Betfair players can back or lay bets. Backing a bet is the same as placing any usual wager. Laying, however, lets you bet against an outcome. You could use this to bet on a team losing or drawing, for example. However, the odds will be a lot less competitive.

Pros Cons The only AU exchange Need others to match custom odds App is simple to navigate No bet builders Users set their own odds Loads more slowly than most other apps Can back or lay bets No live chat support on any platform

Unibet

Unibet comes with 37 sports and plenty of live games. When it comes to soccer games, you can expect over 1,000 odds. However, Unibet is lacking in local/AU coverage. You’ll only be able to bet on (or stream) the Men’s A-Leagues. It still comes with good options for global leagues, though.

This betting app has a timeless design with simple colours. This makes it easy to navigate, even if you haven’t used the desktop site. Pages load fast enough, and you can search for specific games with the app’s built-in filters. However, its encryption is quite low.

Pros Cons Over 1,000 markets for a lot of different sports Few AU soccer options Simple design that’s easy for first-time users Live chat is nearly, but not quite, 24/7 Can search for games with specific filters Only comes with 128-bit encryption Has all the site’s features Only six deposit methods

How to Install a Soccer Betting App on Android

All three of the above apps are freely available on Google’s Play Store. This means downloading them is simply a case of searching their name. Here’s a quick guide for installing soccer betting apps on Android devices:

Type the app’s name in the search bar at the top of your screen. Click on your choice when it appears and click the Install button. Wait for the app to finish its installation, then simply press Open. Follow the on-screen prompts to sign in or create a new account. If making a new account, add your details and payment methods. If you have a registration code, remember to add it at this stage. Verify your account and add a deposit. You can now place bets.

Despite appearances, this is quite a simple process. Picking the best betting app for soccer will likely take up most of your time. But this is never an easy decision. You’ll have to compare every option available and decide which one fits your style best.

How to Install a Soccer Betting App on iOS

You can also find the best soccer betting app for free on Apple’s App Store. Be wary of copycats trying to trick you into buying an app that simply looks similar. You should also avoid apps that promise extra features. Here’s how to reliably install soccer betting apps on Apple devices:

At the top of the screen, type the app’s name in the search bar. Click on the app, then tap Get to begin the installation process. Wait for the app to install, then simply tap on Open to launch it. Once the app loads, follow the prompts to make a new account. Add your basic details and connect your main payment method. Some apps have registration codes; add yours when prompted. Verify your account. Set your account limits and add a deposit.

As you can see, this process is almost identical to the Android route. But you may have the best soccer betting app experience through iOS. Many online comparisons rate iOS’s security and its general performance higher than Android's counterparts.

Can I Live Stream on Soccer Betting Apps?

Watching live soccer games lets you place bets over the phone that reflect the match in real-time. This means the best betting app for soccer is likely one that has this feature.

Neds only has this for racing, which might take it out of the running. The strength of the app’s overall experience beyond this, however, lets it stay in the top five. The other options all have an impressive array of live soccer games.

However, the availability varies from one app to the next. Check each option to see if it includes the leagues you’re most likely to follow. The best soccer betting app for one person might not be the same for someone else.

Livestreams are especially useful for in-play (live) betting. This lets you keep track of bets while you place them. In Australia, live betting is only available over the phone. For this feature to be practical, soccer apps with livestream features might be necessary.

Always set a budget before watching a live match. This could be through the app’s own limits, or your own discipline. Stick to this at all times — even if the game gets exciting. Know when to cut your losses or take solace in small victories.

Don’t spread your live bets across multiple games, either. This could confuse you or lead to you mixing up your bets. Just focus on one soccer match. This allows you to make smarter decisions at the moment.

The Author’s Opinion

The best soccer betting app should have livestream features. It also needs a strong range of AU soccer markets. It’s hard to pick between them, and it’s definitely a close race, but bet365 might be my winner.*

*Watch Live Sport

You can watch live sport on your mobile, tablet or desktop including Soccer, Tennis and Basketball. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Under Australian law, we are required to inform you that Live Streaming on bet365 is exempt from Parts 3 and 4 of the Broadcasting Services (Online Content Service Provider Rules) 2018.

There are a few flaws with bet365’s app. Even its relatively low encryption still does its job. Users can often fix small text problems with their device’s own settings. On top of this, it can take several days to verify your identity. But if you ask me, this is just to keep the platform (and its users) safe.

Looking beyond the app’s actual design, bet365 is also the best betting app for soccer games. It has consistent odds and in-play bets over the phone. However, its live bets have lower payouts. For this reason, I’d recommend not relying too much on this option.

You should also take stock of bet365’s responsible gambling features. This includes time-outs, reality check notifications, and even long-term self-exclusions. Self-exclusion also removes you from bet365’s marketing database.

However, some of this responsibility still falls on the user. Always set a budget and stick to it. If you run into any problems, bet365’s 24/7 support can help via phone calls, text chat, etc.

Conclusion

Finding Australia’s best betting app for soccer takes a lot of research. The exact answer will also depend on which leagues you plan to watch and other general app preferences. Before you try or commit to any of the apps above, check each one’s user reviews. No matter which app you use, always be responsible and set clear limits.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some FAQs about the best Australian bookmaker apps for soccer games.

What level of encryption is enough for these apps?

The best soccer betting app is one that has ample encryption. This helps it keep your data safe, including your payment details. Any app you use should have 128-bit encryption or higher. Most use 256-bit, but 128 is enough to keep you safe.

Is the signup process the same across each app?

While the specifics and terms might differ, each app follows the same broad process. When you launch it for the first time, add your details and create your account. The best soccer betting app will also take time to verify your identity.

Do any of these apps have a betting exchange?

Betfair is currently Australia’s only betting exchange. This means players can set up their own bets, which other players then match. If nobody takes your custom bet, you’ll get a full refund.

Which soccer app has the best customer support?

Ladbrokes, bet365, Betfair, and Neds all offer 24/7 support. Betfair doesn’t have a live chat function, however. Unibet also isn’t open 24/7. Ladbrokes may win here due to its many options, in part because it’s a big brand with a lot of resources.

What is the best betting app for soccer overall?

Even if Ladbrokes has the best customer service, bet365 is perhaps the best soccer betting app in Australia. This app has great soccer markets and consistent odds while ensuring a fluid app experience.