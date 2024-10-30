Best Betting Sites Australia in 2024

Check out the best betting sites Australia has, including bet365, Neds and others. See how we rank the best sports betting sites Australia offers.

How We Ranked the Best Betting Sites in Australia

Some of the best sports betting sites Australia can offer include bet365, Ladbrokes, Neds, Betfair and Unibet. We review the best sites carefully using set criteria.

Some of the metrics we use include, but aren’t limited to:

A bookmaker’s sports betting options.

Their supported payment methods.

How competitive their odds are.

The overall user experience.

Responsible gambling tools.

Sports Betting Options

We think that a top Australian bookmaker should have lots of good sports betting options. We like to see both quantity and quality.

In other words, a betting platform really should have all major sports covered and some of the quirkier ones as well. Within each sport however, it must also have lots of individual markets on offer.

For example, soccer betting should have much more than just ‘win’ bets. First scorer, total goals and even same-game multis are always good to see as options.

Supported Payment Methods

We check the supported payment types of each betting platform. This is important as we like to see how much choice is on offer for punters. In most cases, the best betting sites Australia has offer Visa and Mastercard debit payments. No credit cards are allowed. Bank transfers are typical for withdrawals, but where possible we like to see some extra choices.

Some of the payment methods we’ve found in reviews include:

PayPal

Apple Pay

Google Pay

POLi

BPAY

Neteller

Skrill

There are generally no real worries about payment options at reputable sites, however this is mostly about convenience. A platform may have all the sports betting options you want, but there’s no point in using it if your preferred method of payment isn’t supported.

With that in mind, we always let you know what each brand supports. As part of our reviews, we also check payout times, deposit times and upper and lower limits.

Competitive Betting Odds

This is a crucial part of any review. We always check to see if a bookie is offering good value for money. This is about quality. In terms of odds, the bigger the better. We can check to see how a bookmaker performs, in general terms, versus others on the market.

We also don’t lose sight of the fact that even if a bookie isn’t as competitive as it could be, we also review the special products they have. Using these can sometimes enhance a bet. Those products are always for existing customers only, as no inducements are allowed for new punters.

Live betting is available by phone only, but we do still check to see if odds are being kept up to date. As the chances of a horse, player or team goes up and down, so should the betting odds.

User Experience

We really care about the quality and quantity of betting odds, payments and customer service options. That said, the overall experience should be simple too and not unpleasant. Again, reviews can look at branding, ease of use, colours, quality of an app etc. Browsing a betting site or app should not be a chore and customer service should be paramount.

Responsible Gambling

We always recommend that you bet responsibly. As well as this, we also check that betting platforms are doing their bit. Responsible gambling policies should be up to date and reliable information should be given on how to get help. In addition, we check for responsible betting tools being on hand such as ‘time outs’, deposit limits and others.

Top 5 Betting Sites Reviewed

Our carefully researched reviews lead us to name several brands among the best betting sites Australia has. The five platforms below are among them.

Ladbrokes: Good for Horse Racing

Since their early beginnings as a “turf accountant” on Britain’s high streets, Ladbrokes has had horse racing in its blood. Despite being a very comprehensive platform these days, that sport is still a speciality for the brand.

Pros Cons · Large range of betting markets · Good choice of payment options · Renowned, worldwide brand · Not always the most competitive odds · Regular winning punters could be restricted

Why Does Ladbrokes Stand Out?

Ladbrokes is a brand name known around the world. As a brick-and-mortar and racecourse bookmaker, Ladbrokes has been around for decades, and they do put that experience to good use. For example, despite very different beginnings, they moved seamlessly into the digital age. Their app is among the most comprehensive you can find, covering all major and minor sports.

bet365: The Most Comprehensive Platform

As the title indicates, we’ve seen few betting platforms that can live with bet365 in terms of quantity. Since their inception in 2000, they have added a lot of markets across dozens of sports.

As well as this, the bet365 brand remains independent and not part of a wider betting group. As a result, their odds remain very competitive.

Pros Cons · Massive platform featuring thousands of markets · Competitive betting odds · Somewhat unreliable app · Few racing products for existing customers

What Makes bet365 Different?

Firstly, and as already mentioned, the bet365 platform is huge. The choice is massive when it comes to sport type and bet type. You can access all of this via the app too, though it has been known to crash during busy times.

Also, what bet365 offers, which some can’t, is early odds and live streaming of horse racing. Racing, as well as soccer, are two major drivers for the brand.

Neds: Great for Extra Features

Neds is a relative newcomer on the scene but it’s a brand that has moved on quickly. Formerly Australian-owned and run, it has since been bought by Ladbrokes and now runs off the same system and offers exactly the same odds.

In fairness, there is a positive to the Ladbrokes link-up. The brand now has the same capabilities as Ladbrokes in terms of the size of platform it can offer.

Pros Cons · Good choice of features and products for existing customers · Great customer service · Good mobile app · Odds not always the strongest · Now owned by Ladbrokes (formerly Aussie-owned)

What Makes Neds Good?

Neds has always been strong in offering good features and products to existing customers. Racing fans especially are likely to find something of interest in the ‘promotions’ section after they join up. There’s now a Neds Card you can have in order to make payments etc, similar to the Ladbrokes Card. This, of course, is due to the ownership by Entain, a larger betting group.

Betfair:

Betfair is very unique. The brand, though also capable of offering sportsbooks around the world, is a betting exchange that involves peer-to-peer betting.

With that comes the opportunity for potentially higher odds, though that is not guaranteed. Now part of a larger group, Betfair is in the same ownership as worldwide brands such as Paddy Power and FanDuel.

Pros Cons · Unique betting exchange · Flexibility – back or lay · Potential for bigger odds · Commission charged on winnings · Potential for no player to take on your bet

Betfair’s Unique Qualities

First and foremost, Betfair is unique because of its customer-to-customer betting exchange. This is rare in Australia, though it has now been replicated around the world.

In some cases, it will be difficult to find a fellow punter to take you on, though with major markets for horse racing and soccer, it’s generally not a problem. Betfair offers some of the same products as other brands, such as similar payment options and live streaming.

Unibet: Good for Live Streaming

Unibet uses its status as a worldwide betting platform well. Now around for a number of years, this is a brand with experience although a slight revamp of the site and app would not go amiss.

All the basics are taken care of here: good range of markets, competitive odds and even some live streaming is offered. If you want something a little flashier and more modern, however, this may not be the best brand for you.

Pros Cons · Some live streaming offered · Competitive fixed sports odds · Lots of betting markets · Customer service not 24/7 · Platform in need of an update

What’s So Good About Unibet?

Live streaming comes at a cost to a bookie. The fact that Unibet offers it and yet keeps its odds competitive is a credit to the brand. Much like bet365 and Ladbrokes, there is also a lot of range here. Thousands of betting markets are displayed daily on dozens of different sports.

Popular Sports in Australia

You can bet on well over 20 different sports in Australia. We’re listing the most popular of them all with Aussie punters.

Horse Racing

Horse racing betting essentially got this whole wagering thing started. People have been placing bets on horse races since the thoroughbred breed was invented. Common markets and bet types include race winner, Exacta, Quaddie and Trifecta.

The biggest horse race to bet on is the Melbourne Cup. That race comes up on the first Tuesday in November and is watched around the world.

As well as that, the Cox Plate and Caulfield Cup are major betting races. Internationally, the Kentucky Derby and all 35 races at Royal Ascot in England in June are always popular among punters. Some of the top bookies for horse racing are:

Soccer

The most popular sport in the world to bet on is soccer. Hundreds of markets are made available for the A-League, English Premier League, FIFA World Cup, UEFA Champions League and many other competitions around the globe.

We do also have a dedicated soccer betting guide on this subject. Goal.com shows you what soccer betting is all about, as well as detailed the best bookies (see below). As well as this, you can get a tutorial on how to place your soccer bets.

Some of the most popular soccer bet types include match winner, first scorer, total goals, corners, cards and outright bets. You can now add these into a same game multi with a number of firms. Some of the best brands for soccer are:

bet365 – competitive soccer odds.

Betfair – peer-to-peer soccer betting.

Ladbrokes – strong soccer selection.

Creating an Account at Betting Sites

To open a new betting account, follow these basic steps:

On your chosen site, hit ‘join.’ Complete the entire registration form. This will include your personal details and username/password. If prompted, enter any registration codes you have. Choose your payment method and make a first deposit.

Joining Up

You can use our links to easily access the registration form. Otherwise, look for the ‘join’, ‘sign up’ or ‘join up’ buttons which will be easily visible.

Completing the Registration Form

You must complete the entire sign-up form accurately. You will need to enter your name, DOB, address, email and any other info asked for. You may also need to upload a photo ID for verification.

Entering a Registration Code

When a referral code is offered, make sure you enter it when prompted. You may not be able to back and enter it, so do it at registration. A reg code won’t get you a sign-up bonus as they are not allowed in Australia, but it will get you access to the platform.

Payment Methods and Deposits

From the available list, choose your preferred payment method. You will need to make a first deposit too before you can make a bet. Most sites offer Visa/Mastercard debit deposits, while others off eWallet payments, Apple Pay and more.

Mobile Betting Experience

Lots of major brands have a sports betting app on iOS and/or Android. Most people bet on the move these days, so a good mobile betting site or app may be crucial. The main difference between betting via mobile and betting via desktop is convenience. Mobile betting, connection allowing, can be done anywhere (responsibly).

The vast majority of betting platforms, including those provided by the best betting sites Australia has, are designed in a ‘mobile first’ way. In other words, they are better seen in the smaller format and offer all services provided on desktop sites.

Steps to Download Mobile Betting Apps

To download your favoured app, follow these general steps:

Go to the App Store (iOS) or Google Play (Android) and search for your brand. Tap “get” or “install” to start the download. Follow any on-screen instructions to complete download. Open the app, join or sign-in and then enter any referral codes you have.

The Author’s Opinion

It’s right that you use our opinion on the best betting sites Australia has on the market. Equally though, you must see what’s right for you.

For me, bet365 offers the most comprehensive platform. There isn’t a major sport or event that isn’t priced up, while their odds are often among the most competitive when compared to those elsewhere on the market. Here are some of my tips:

Shop around for the best value odds.

Make sure you know what you want and find the right bookie (streaming, racing section etc).

Ensure your favoured payment option is covered before joining.

Conclusion

We will always thoroughly review the best sports betting sites Australia has. In other words, you can see our rankings to help you make good choices. Every site offers something a little different. Keep all the above information in mind, then make sure you choose the best brand for you.

FAQs

Your questions about the best sporting sites Australia, answered by us.

Is online betting legal in Australia?

Sports and horse racing betting online is legal in Australia. It’s illegal to provide certain activities, such as online casinos, poker, craps etc.

What’s the best betting site in Australia?

Different sites suit different punters, but bet365 offers the most comprehensive platform.

Can I bet via mobile in Australia?

Yes, mobile betting is available in Australia. With many top names, you can bet using a sports betting app.