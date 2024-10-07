Online Soccer Betting: Our 2024 Guide

The world’s most popular sport captivates millions in Australia.

Our guide aims to give you all the information you need to be able to bet safely. Soccer betting involves placing wagers on the result of a game. For example, the number of goals, the names of the goal scorers, and so much more besides that.

We’re taking you through the types of soccer bets available at online bookmakers. We will also look at how to place those bets, the most popular leagues, and we offer you some online strategies.

What Is Soccer Betting?

Soccer betting is all about wagering on various outcomes within the sport. These can include:

The result of a match.

A title winner.

A cup winner.

Player stats – first scorer, top scorer, etc.

In-game stats – number of corners, shots and more.

You can bet before a game or even a season. Many Australia soccer betting sites now offer live streaming, though you can also watch on TV.

Soccer bets range from very easy to quite comprehensive. To help you, we’ve listed a bunch of them below. Much like the sport itself, this means soccer betting brings in everyone from the novice to the seasoned campaigner – as long as you’re doing it sensibly.

Bookmakers for Soccer Betting

These days, a whole host of top bookmakers offer soccer bets. In addition, some even offer live streaming of the matches.



These are some of the best brands for online soccer betting in Australia:

bet365

Ladrokes

Neds

Unibet

betfair

How to Place Bets at a Soccer Betting Site

If you’re new to soccer betting, it needn’t be daunting. The most important thing is to bet safely, but other than that, it can be an interesting journey. Follow our simple steps to get started.

Registering with Bookmakers

There are lots of reputable bookmakers offering soccer bets, such as bet365 and Neds. We have named the best of them for you above.

Firstly, you need to choose the right Australia soccer betting site for you. When you’ve done that, you can register with them, which will involve entering your personal and contact details, as well as a chosen payment method. Look for the ‘sign up’ or ‘join’ button, or follow our links.

Make a Deposit

Once you’ve joined, you will need to make a first deposit. Log in, then head to the ‘cashier’ or ‘banking’ section. From there, you can choose to deposit, click on the banking method you would like to use, and enter your amount. Typically, bookmakers offer a reasonable amount of payment options for you to choose from.Most deposits are instant. The money will show as available funds for you to bet with.

Browse Soccer Betting Categories

You can see which soccer bets are offered by tapping on ‘soccer’ or ‘football’. Get used to the odds, the bet types and the leagues. Below, we’ve explained some of the main types, as well as offered some strategies to keep it fun and safe.

Place Your Bets

Once you know what sort of soccer bets you’d like to place, tap on the odds. Doing this places the bet into your ‘bet slip’. You can review the bets from there to make sure they’re correct. After this, enter the amount you wish to bet and once you’re happy, hit to confirm. You can track your bet when you’re logged in.

Withdraw Funds

If you’re lucky enough to have won, you will be able to withdraw funds. Head to the cashier, tap on ‘withdraw’, enter the amount and then confirm. In this case, your funds usually go back onto the same payment method you used to deposit and you should remember that withdrawal times will vary depending on your chosen method. You may also need to verify your ID the first time you withdraw.

Types of Bets and Betting Markets

Soccer betting is famous for being very diverse in its offerings. In fact, it has opened up a world of options, and understanding them will help you get the most out of the experience while remaining responsible.

Available with most of the Australia soccer betting sites are:

Match Betting

When you’re betting on the outcome of a particular match, the options are huge. They include:

Match result . Also known as 1X2 or win/draw/win. This involves betting on the home team to win, the away team to win or the draw. This remains the simplest and most popular of all soccer bets.

. Also known as 1X2 or win/draw/win. This involves betting on the home team to win, the away team to win or the draw. This remains the simplest and most popular of all soccer bets. Total goals . Instead of betting on a team to win, you can bet on the total goals in a game, such as ‘over or under’, etc.

. Instead of betting on a team to win, you can bet on the total goals in a game, such as ‘over or under’, etc. Double chance . Though the odds are shorter, you can bet on a team to either win or draw.

. Though the odds are shorter, you can bet on a team to either win or draw. Both teams to score . A hugely popular one; you simply bet ‘yes’ or ‘no’ for both teams to score in the game.

. A hugely popular one; you simply bet ‘yes’ or ‘no’ for both teams to score in the game. Correct score . If you think you can nail it, you can bet on the exact score, such as 2-1.

. If you think you can nail it, you can bet on the exact score, such as 2-1. Handicaps. You can take different odds for a team to have a 1, 2 or 3-goal head start, for example.

Many others are included with various bookmakers. Some bookmakers also offer live streaming to help the experience.

Player Betting

Instead of betting on teams, you can bet on the performance of individuals. Bets include:

First goalscorer.

Last goal scorer.

Anytime goalscorer.

Player to be booked.

Top scorer in the league.

League/Tournament Betting

Some longer-term soccer betting options are also available. You can bet by competition (league, cup, tournament, etc) with options including:

League/cup outright winner.

Team to reach the final.

To finish in the top half.

To be relegated.

Multiple Betting

Many people partake in multiple soccer bets, but we’d advise caution. Betting on multiples, or ‘accumulators’, means the odds keep going up the more selections you make. This could mean a potentially bigger payout, but it also makes such bets very difficult to get right. Multiples include:

Same-game multis . You can select multiple potential outcomes within the same game. For example, a team to win 3-1, a player to score the first goal, and more than 10 corners to be taken.

. You can select multiple potential outcomes within the same game. For example, a team to win 3-1, a player to score the first goal, and more than 10 corners to be taken. Accumulators . Betting on the outcome of 2, 3, 4, 5 or even more games on one bet slip.

. Betting on the outcome of 2, 3, 4, 5 or even more games on one bet slip. Cross-sport multis. Many bookies will allow multiple bets across different sports.

For example, the latter bet could include the Aussie rugby team to win, Newcastle United to win in the Premier League and even a horse to win at Flemington. It’s best to keep in mind what the best and most popular leagues and tournaments are.

Most Popular Soccer Events and Leagues to Bet on in Australia

Every part of the world has major cups or tournaments to bet on. In other words, no matter the time of year, there is always a genuinely important league, cup or tournament taking place somewhere in the world of soccer. These are the best events offering online soccer betting:

English Premier League

The Premier League, or EPL, is the biggest domestic league in the world and contains a multitude of star players and teams. Every week during the season (August to May), millions bet on Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle, Man United and Chelsea, among others. This league is always shown at the top of online soccer betting sections. There are 380 Premier League games each season.

FIFA World Cup

The World Cup is the biggest international soccer tournament, held every four years. It is held over the course of a month, during which fans can enjoy tons of betting opportunities while watching Brazil, Argentina, France, Italy, Spain, England, Germany, and other top soccer nations.

Champions League

The UEFA Champions League is the top club tournament in Europe. Soccer bets are at their most comprehensive in these games owing to the popularity of the teams. For example, not only will you see the Premier League’s best, such as Man City, but you will also find Barcelona, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and many more.

A-League

Australia’s A-League isn’t considered to be among the world’s premier domestic leagues. In other words, it couldn’t compete with the Premier League, but it is Australia’s top soccer competition. Because of that, there are tons of soccer betting options listed every matchday on games across the country.

Strategies for Successful Soccer Betting

It should go without saying that we don’t encourage people to use soccer betting for profit. Soccer bets should be fun and within your means. That being said, a good online soccer betting strategy can help you get the most out of this pastime. These are our top betting tips and strategies:

Keep informed. Don’t bet blind. Know the players, teams, and leagues you are betting on. This will eliminate guesswork, which usually leads to bad bets. Understand how odds work. A $2.00 shot might seem like a certainty, but with the bookies’ profit taken into account, that only gives the team around a 45% chance of winning statistically. There are three possible results (home, draw, away), not just two. Get good value for your bets. In line with the above, try to find a team with odds that, in your eyes, surpass their statistical chance. Shop around. Don’t accept $1.50 when $1.75 is available elsewhere. Keep stats on your side. The odds show the likely winner but aren’t always accurate. Remember that nearly half of all games are won by the home team. If a team is very high up the league but weak away from home, oppose it when it travels. Get familiar with the markets. If you are a new bettor, you can follow the most popular betting markets to get a feel of what you are most interested in. These are usually picking the winner of a game or predicting the total amount of goals in a game. When you get more comfortable, you can try finding your niche.

These tips will help you to manage your online soccer betting more effectively.

Responsible Gambling

Online soccer betting can be incredibly fun for some, but it should always be done responsibly. You should never bet more than you can afford to lose.

In other words, keep these things in mind to avoid any potential gambling-related harm:

Don’t bet every day . Set yourself some time limits; not every match is worth betting on.

. Set yourself some time limits; not every match is worth betting on. Set deposit limits . Bookmakers allow for this. Set limits to stop yourself from betting too much.

. Bookmakers allow for this. Set limits to stop yourself from betting too much. Bet on what you know.Don’t just guess. Betting on your opinion can be safe fun, but betting for the sake of it isn’t.

Customers can also self-exclude from their bookmakers if they wish. Most importantly, you are in control, so this means you can take a time-out temporarily or permanently.

The Author’s Opinions and Insights

In my experience, soccer betting can be great fun if done right. Above all, you should bet safely. Many hobbies and pastimes cost money, and online soccer betting is no different. You wouldn’t have an open-ended budget for any other interest you have, so don’t have one for this.

Most importantly, you should set a budget, ‘bankroll’ or ‘betting bank’ amount and stick to it. This can be a daily, weekly or monthly amount. In other words, if you do lose, you will only lose what you budgeted for, but hopefully, there will be some potential wins along the way.

Soccer, or football, has always been a game of strong opinions. If you have one, then soccer betting has always been a way of expressing it and then perhaps making a return when those opinions prove to be correct.

Conclusion

Now you’ve read all about Australia soccer betting and what it entails. Crucially, you can see how important it is to bet safely and responsibly on this or any other sport. When you do that, a world of different odds, bet types, competitions and matches opens up.

Choosing the right bookmaker is absolutely crucial. We can always help you do that, and we’ve named some great options for you above. The site has to offer the markets you want, the payment method you use, and good value for money with its odds.

Betting on soccer should remain fun. In conclusion, online soccer betting, when done right, is a great way to keep up with the sport, engage with it and enhance your enjoyment of it.

Soccer Betting FAQs

We’ve answered the top questions relating to online soccer betting.

Can I bet on soccer online in Australia?

Yes, you can. Soccer betting is legal and very popular with Australian punters. Many top bookmakers offer various soccer bets on dozens of leagues and cups.

What are the top bookmakers for soccer betting in Australia?

There are lots of top bookmakers offering soccer bets. Some of them include betfair, Unibet, Ladbrokes, bet365 and Neds, to name a few.

What soccer bet should I make as a beginner?

You should start with a simple win/draw/win bet. This involves betting on one side or the other to win, or the draw. This keeps things simple until you understand more about soccer betting.