Soccer Betting Sites in Australia 2024: Choosing the Right Site

The best soccer betting sites in Australia include Ladbrokes, bet365, Ned, and betfair. Read on to find out how to pick one that suits your needs.

Our Best Soccer Betting Sites

Sports betting is quite a complicated hobby–one you’ll need to think about carefully before even placing the first bet. Comparing the sites and everything they have to offer will help you find just what you’re looking for. But your soccer bets must always fit the Australian market, so here are the country’s most popular sports bet sites:

Top 3 Soccer Sites in Focus

A basic bookmakers list only tells part of the story. It helps to get a closer look at the three best soccer betting sites in Australia. Here’s a very quick rundown of the top three:

Neds : This new site is quickly becoming a key part of Australia’s sports betting scene. It comes under the Ladbrokes company umbrella — but Neds also boasts some of its own features.

: This new site is quickly becoming a key part of Australia’s sports betting scene. It comes under the Ladbrokes company umbrella — but Neds also boasts some of its own features. Ladbrokes : One of the biggest names on any bookmakers list for a reason. Ladbrokes offers vast sports coverage and in-play flexibility. This makes it highly popular all over the world.

: One of the biggest names on any bookmakers list for a reason. Ladbrokes offers vast sports coverage and in-play flexibility. This makes it highly popular all over the world. bet365: Another global sports betting enterprise, bet365 has a strong soccer focus. The site also covers many niche events. You’ll find plenty of bets to suit the Australian soccer realm.

Neds

Neds launched in 2017 and is already one of the best soccer betting sites Australia. This is in part because it's an Australian brand with bets that suit the country’s soccer games.

This homegrown sports betting site has a full market of Australian soccer games. It doesn’t treat the sport as a niche — which other global soccer betting sites often do. Neds’ Punters Toolbox also offers a full suite of innovative and flexible betting tools.

Here are some of the pros of picking Neds for soccer bets:

Bets/markets that suit an Australian audience.

A user-friendly website that’s easy to navigate.

24/7 customer support whenever you need it.

The “Punters Toolbox” is available right away.

Comes with responsible gambling options.

On the flip side, here are some cons to bear in mind:

You can only place live bets over the phone.

Has a much stronger focus on horse racing.

Odds and markets are similar to Ladbrokes.

Relatively low security and encryption level.

Few streaming options on their mobile app.

Ladbrokes

Though it’s a British chain, Ladbrokes is sure to be on any top Australian bookmakers list. They offer an extensive range of bets and markets across nearly any international sport.

Whether you’re betting on soccer or another sport entirely, it’s impossible to fault Ladbrokes for its broad coverage. This earns it a high spot on any bet site ranking. Its long-standing reputation exists for a reason — however, even this site still has its cons.

Here are a handful of reasons people choose Ladbrokes when betting on soccer:

A full range of Australian soccer betting odds.

Will always have the money to cover payouts.

A mix of traditional and modern betting tools.

Full streaming for some Aussie soccer games.

Simple sign-up and general website interface.

Here are the site’s main drawbacks:

Not every soccer game is up for streaming.

Ladbrokes focuses more on horse racing.

The site might limit your wagers over time.

Has fewer AU-specific soccer betting odds.

Odds and markets can be slow to update.

bet365

bet365 is another British chain that is staying competitive in the Australian sports betting niche. This site does a lot more than just treat Australia as one of many markets, however.

As one of the best Australian soccer betting sites, bet365 has a massive selection. This includes all the country’s major soccer leagues. bet365 is all about sports and offers many options that go beyond soccer.

Screenshots taken on 30.09.2024.; Odds are subject to change.

Here are some of the reasons for bet365’s high bookmaker ranking:

Fully embraces Australian soccer bets.

User-friendly (and organised) platform.

More live-streaming* than other sites.

Comprehensive odds that fit Australia.

Low deposits and no transaction fees.

*Watch Live Sport

You can watch live sport on your mobile, tablet or desktop including Soccer, Tennis and Basketball. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Under Australian law, we are required to inform you that Live Streaming on bet365 is exempt from Parts 3 and 4 of the Broadcasting Services (Online Content Service Provider Rules) 2018.

However, even this site has some caveats, such as:

Takes some time to verify your account.

Parlays are the only multi-bets available.

Much lower encryption than Ladbrokes.

No phone support, only email and chat.

How Do We Choose Our Soccer Bookmakers?

Figuring out the best soccer betting sites Australia takes a lot of work. You have to keep a lot of factors in mind. Each site has features that others don’t have — but they also come with their own drawbacks. Here are the main criteria for high-end soccer betting sites:

Regulation : Great bet sites follow the rules and are upfront about their risks. They abide by the Interactive Gambling Act 2001 and keep up with the ACMA’s latest laws.

: Great bet sites follow the rules and are upfront about their risks. They abide by the Interactive Gambling Act 2001 and keep up with the ACMA’s latest laws. Security : 256-bit encryption is the minimum standard for betting sites in Australia. But it helps to find sites that go above this. Some sites even offer 2048-bit SSL encryption.

: 256-bit encryption is the minimum standard for betting sites in Australia. But it helps to find sites that go above this. Some sites even offer 2048-bit SSL encryption. In-play betting over the phone : Not every site offers in-play soccer betting. Even fewer have streams that let punters watch the soccer game play out in real-time via their site or app.

: Not every site offers in-play soccer betting. Even fewer have streams that let punters watch the soccer game play out in real-time via their site or app. Simple interface : The best soccer betting sites Australia put plenty of effort into their platform. It should always be responsive and easy for its users to navigate.

: The best soccer betting sites Australia put plenty of effort into their platform. It should always be responsive and easy for its users to navigate. Odds and markets : An Australian site must know the country’s sports enough to create detailed and accurate odds. More global soccer betting sites can struggle with this.

: An Australian site must know the country’s sports enough to create detailed and accurate odds. More global soccer betting sites can struggle with this. User reviews : Online reviews or a full site ranking will show exactly how users respond to each option. Always check if the site you’re considering has positive feedback.

: Online reviews or a full site ranking will show exactly how users respond to each option. Always check if the site you’re considering has positive feedback. Payment options : Does the site have a full range of deposit/withdrawal methods? Many people also want a bet site that offers rapid withdrawals without a full 5+ day wait.

: Does the site have a full range of deposit/withdrawal methods? Many people also want a bet site that offers rapid withdrawals without a full 5+ day wait. Responsible betting: Soccer betting sites need a full suite of safety features. This might include set deposit limits, time-outs, loss limits and even basic in-app reminders.

When choosing between soccer betting sites, always remember these eight factors.

Step-by-Step: How to Create an Account at a Bookmaker?

Each Aussie bookmaker has a different process for making an account. However, these soccer betting sites broadly follow the same steps. Here’s a guide to creating a bookmaker profile:

1. Choose a Site

Only use a sports betting site you can trust. Look at an online ranking and do your own research to find one that fits you. This should offer full markets for Australian soccer and a strong range of flexible betting options.

2. Sign up with Your Details

On the site, look for a Sign Up or Register button. Use this to create your account. However, you need to add some of your personal details. This may include your full name, phone number, and even your street address.

3. Confirm Everything

Agree to the site’s terms and confirm your account via email. You might need to wait a few days while the site’s team verifies your information. If they can’t do this, you’ll have to give them a photo copy of your ID.

4. Add Payment Methods

Once the team confirms your identity, you can add your payment methods. This will be essential for future account withdrawals. You may also need to add a deposit before placing soccer bets. You can use your debit card, PayPal, POLi, and most other payment methods.

5. Set Preferences and Start Playing

Check your account settings and set your limits. When you’re happy with your account and have a deposit, you can start. Soccer betting sites highlight both in-play (over the phone) and upcoming matches — with a full odds ranking for each.

Tips on How to Enjoy Your Experience with Soccer Bookmakers

For the best experience, you’ll sometimes need to go the extra mile. This usually means looking after yourself where you can. Good soccer betting sites are sure to help with this. Here’s how to have a healthy bookmaker experience:

Do your research : Before any bet, learn about the leagues and players. Each and every choice you make should fit that specific game and the likely soccer betting odds.

: Before any bet, learn about the leagues and players. Each and every choice you make should fit that specific game and the likely soccer betting odds. Have a clear budget : You must always stick to your bet budget. Any good bookmakers list will prioritise sites that help with this. Always look out for safety features.

: You must always stick to your bet budget. Any good bookmakers list will prioritise sites that help with this. Always look out for safety features. Set deposit limits : Some soccer betting sites put clear limits on your deposits. Use this feature and consider changing it to a lower number you’re more comfortable with.

: Some soccer betting sites put clear limits on your deposits. Use this feature and consider changing it to a lower number you’re more comfortable with. Mix bet types : Sites on a top Australian bookmakers list have a full range of bet types. It might be worth considering live or accumulator bets, for example.

: Sites on a top Australian bookmakers list have a full range of bet types. It might be worth considering live or accumulator bets, for example. Use special features : All soccer betting sites have their own features. For example, some offer livestreams, in-play betting (over the phone), and exchanges, which all give more flexibility.

: All soccer betting sites have their own features. For example, some offer livestreams, in-play betting (over the phone), and exchanges, which all give more flexibility. Don’t chase losses : Even high soccer betting odds won’t work out for you every time. A loss is a loss — and you can’t fix it by spending even more money.

: Even high soccer betting odds won’t work out for you every time. A loss is a loss — and you can’t fix it by spending even more money. Join online forums : Soccer betting sites often have their own community of regular punters. They can even offer vital support and friendship if you one day need it.

: Soccer betting sites often have their own community of regular punters. They can even offer vital support and friendship if you one day need it. Follow tipsters: Online experts can give you insight into players and future matches. It’s important that you don’t take their word as gospel every time, however.

The Author’s Opinion

From Ladbrokes, to Neds, to betfair, there are plenty of Australian soccer betting sites. But I think bet365 tops the country’s bookmakers list.

Neds does have the benefit of being an Australian firm. It may be able to offer more precise bets that perfectly suit our soccer games. If there is a gulf between Neds and bet365 in this regard, I can’t see it.

bet365 doesn’t see Australian soccer as a niche market. It offers a full range of soccer betting odds. You’ll also be able to stream* most of the games. Neds, however, doesn’t focus on the in-play (over the phone) side at all. bet365 is all about sports betting, not just horses. This is exactly why I’m also putting it above Ladbrokes — despite both brands’ high prestige.

Soccer betting sites must be user-friendly. I’d say bet365 fits the bill. The site itself is simple to navigate and clearly displays ongoing tournaments on the left-hand side. Logged-in users can also easily find the site’s live stream* schedule.

As you can see, bet365 is one of the best soccer betting sites Australia. I’d even go so far as to say it’s the best. But you should always try different options and find your own favourite.

*Watch Live Sport

You can watch live sport on your mobile, tablet or desktop including Soccer, Tennis and Basketball. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Under Australian law, we are required to inform you that Live Streaming on bet365 is exempt from Parts 3 and 4 of the Broadcasting Services (Online Content Service Provider Rules) 2018.

Conclusion

Betting sites in Australia each have their own approach to soccer. It takes time to find one which suits your style. Check a bookmakers list and online reviews to get more user opinions. You can only make informed decisions by learning about these sites, after all.

Always use these sites responsibly, no matter what the soccer betting odds say.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some FAQs for Australia’s top soccer betting sites.

How do I download sports betting apps?

Many of the best soccer betting sites have an app for iOS and Android. Simply look for it on the device’s store and click “Install”.

What is the best security setting for these sites?

Betting sites generally have around 256-bit encryption. This means the “key” that secures your data has 256 bits. While 256-bit is perfectly safe, Ladbrokes offers 2048-bit encryption instead.

What are the top five soccer betting sites?

In no particular ranking, here are Australian soccer’s five most popular betting sites:

bet365.

Ladbrokes.

Neds.

betfair.

Unibet.

Does every site have responsible gambling features?

Any soccer betting sites worth using come with safety features. The more they have, the better. Every site should at least signpost users to resources they might need.

Is it safe to add my details to these sites?

Always check a site’s security certificates before using them. Reputable sites always keep your information safe — but if you’re not comfortable, take a step back.