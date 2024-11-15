Best Bets Today in Australia

We’re helping you pick the best bets today for soccer in Australia.

Check out the best soccer bookies and sports betting tips.

Best Soccer Bets for Today

Our best bet of the day for the soccer action is based on sound analytical data and good value for money. Today’s best bet and the best odds from the top bookmakers is below, even for future betting options.

Premier League Best Bets

How We Select Our Best Bets of the Day

From checking out the tennis results last night, to reviewing individual soccer player’s statistics, we keep all things in mind when selecting today’s best bet. Among other things, there are some key factors we keep in mind when picking out the best bets today:

Competitor Knowledge.

Statistical Analysis.

Competitive Betting Odds.

Competitor Knowledge

We like to think we’re on top of what’s going on in the sports world. Knowing who is performing well and why helps is pick out the best bets today in various sports.

Statistical Analysis

Even if we know those involved, we still take notice of the stats. There is a world of analytical information available on all major sports and we don’t ignore it.

Competitive Betting Odds

When we think we have a bet we believe has a strong chance of winning, we still won’t put it up if it doesn’t represent value for money. If we believe a selection has a 50% chance of winning, we want to see odds of $2.20 (6/5) or better keeping in mind the bookies’ apparent profit. We search for the best odds around to achieve this.

What Are the Best Bookmakers?

We review the legitimate betting sites in Australia so that we can see for ourselves who the top bookmakers really are. Brands such as Ladbrokes, bet365, Neds, Betfair, Unibet and others are all thoroughly critiqued.

Among other things, we look at the following metrics:

Choice of betting markets.

Competitiveness of odds.

Features and products for existing customers.

Customer service quality and options.

Choice of payment methods.

Mobile betting options.

For example, some of the best bookmakers in Australia right now are:

Neds - some of the most competitive odds in Australian soccer.

- some of the most competitive odds in Australian soccer. bet365 - best selection of markets available.

- best selection of markets available. Ladbrokes - better options for live events.

Sports Betting Tips

We’ve got you covered when it comes to the best daily bets in Australia. As well as this though, we like to help you understand what to look for in a sports bet. These are some of the key things to keep in mind:

Use stats. Don’t be afraid of the numbers, in most cases, they don’t lie. Sporting stats are available freely online for all major sports. Understand the competitors. Whether it’s knowing a horse or a soccer player, get to know those involved and don’t bet blind. Man City may be very heavy favourites, but if they are without their best three players then they aren’t the same team. Get value for money. Don’t take $5.00 for your bet when $6.00 is available elsewhere. Read our reviews. To get the best info and certainly the best bookmakers, read our detailed reviews to stay ahead of the game.

Using Sporting Stats

Whether it’s individual player stats for soccer or basketball players, or official ratings and speed ratings for horses, stats are important. You should use all the information available to you to stay well informed.

Understanding the Competitors

This is crucial. In horse racing for example, you need to know the horses. A favourite may be the best in the race, but does it really like today’s ground?

Soccer is another good example. You see Real Madrid at $1.40 and you think they’re a good thing. If you know who makes them tick however and those players are missing, you may think they are now bad betting value.

Getting Value for Money

This is a sports betting fundamental. Always get the best odds you can for your bet by shopping around. As well as this, you can also use whatever special products and features your bookie is providing to enhance the bet.

Use goal.com to Help You

Check out our daily best bets. In addition, you can read all of our detailed reviews to make sure you are choosing the right bookmakers for you.

