Ladbrokes Review 2024

Ladbrokes is a major brand. Thousands of betting markets are available via mobile and desktop. Our Ladbrokes review gives you all the info you need.

All About the Brand

One of the oldest brands around, Ladbrokes was originally founded in England in 1886. These days, it is part of the Entain Group, along with Coral and others. It is fully licenced in Australia.

The brand’s initial focus was on providing betting books for greyhound and horse racing. Since the early days, Ladbrokes has diversified hugely to offer all major sports on its platforms. For example, Ladbrokes now offers a huge number of bets on soccer, rugby, tennis, F1, cricket, AFL and more.

Our current Ladbrokes review goes into detail about what the brand gives us. We’ve even scored each individual feature.

Criteria Score Sports betting Offer/ Variety of sports 90/100 Odds 85/100 Mobile App 90/100 Website usability & design 95/100 Security 100/100 Customer Service 90/100 Payment methods 95/100 FINAL SCORE 92/100

Betting Options at Ladbrokes

We know there are several options on the market that are similar in size to Ladbrokes. In our opinion, very few match the number of markets offered here and the odds are generally fair.

Yes, it was evident during our Ladbrokes review that there is a certain focus on horse racing. That doesn’t mean that a very comprehensive betting site isn't offered. Ladbrokes betting includes odds on:

Horse racing

NRL

AFL

Soccer

MLB

Tennis

Rugby

Types of Ladbrokes Bets

Ladbrokes betting is varied. Once you have your Ladbrokes account, there are numerous bet types available, including:

Win/place

Quinella/Exacta/Trifecta

Line

Winning margin

Goalscorers

Multi bets

There are a number of exotics available for all sorts of sports. As an established betting site, it’s no surprise to find these with Ladbrokes.

Most importantly, every major sporting event is covered. The Olympics, FIFA World Cup, Champions League, the Ashes, the Premier League and many other leagues have odds offered.

Ladbrokes’ Top Features

We expected to find plenty of features right from the start during our Ladbrokes review. It must be said we weren’t disappointed.

Naturally, the features you use depend a lot on how you place your bets. Always check yourself to see what suits you, but these are some of the better Ladbrokes betting features we saw:

Live Sports Betting

Live Ladbrokes betting is available by phone. Those with a Ladbrokes account can call +61 8 6193 7238 to get live odds on sports such as:

Cricket

Soccer

Basketball

Tennis

Darts

Jockey Challenge

This is an interesting one, definitely of interest to horse racing punters. The Jockey Challenge tasks you with choosing which rider will finish top at a particular nominated race meeting. A points system is used to decide the winner.

In other words, if your chosen jockey wins on the day, then so do you. This feature runs alongside other bet types within the horse racing section.

Best Horse Racing Odds

Ladbrokes runs two features aimed at getting you the best racing odds.

Best of the Best : This feature should offer punters the best odds between the three main Australian totes or the official top fluctuation.

: This feature should offer punters the best odds between the three main Australian totes or the official top fluctuation. Best TOTE or SP: punters can also make the most of their racing bets using this feature. Ladbrokes offers the highest of the three main tots, or the official starting price.

The latter feature is the case for all Australian racing. This works in a similar way to ‘Best Odds Guaranteed’ in other territories.

Take the price on your horse. If it wins and your odds are the highest, this is what you receive. If any of the three main tote prices are bigger, you will be paid out at that price instead.

Multi Builder

Ladbrokes offers its multi builders on a variety of sports. We like this feature. Users can build multis using more than one individual selection, with each leg of the bet multiplying the odds.

Same game and same race multis are also available. This is when you build a bet of your own using various selections from within the same game or race rather than from across different events and sports.

For example, you can click on a specific soccer game and get prices on:

Match result

First goalscorer

Total corners

Player to be booked

Etc

These odds keep multiplying until you have a total price at the end.

Navigating Ladbrokes’ Registration Process

In order to access any of the features, you will need to sign up for your Ladbrokes account. You can follow the easy steps we’ve listed below to get started:

Use our link to get to Ladbrokes or tap ‘join’ on their betting site. Enter your email address and choose your login details (account name and password). Also, enter your full details, including date of birth, address, etc. Set any deposit limits you wish to enforce. Complete your Ladbrokes account registration by tapping ‘sign up’. Log into your new Ladbrokes account and head to the cashier to make a first deposit. Browse the betting site or mobile app to find the events you want to bet on. Tap on your chosen event, then go to the odds of your selected bets, enter a stake, and hit ‘place bet’.

Those initial steps will open up your basic Ladbrokes account, but you may have to verify your identity. We found this to be no real problem during our Ladbrokes review. Photo ID can be uploaded to the betting site easily. You can use your passport, driving licence or other official photo ID.

Mobile Betting

It should probably go without saying that there is a free mobile app for Ladbrokes. We will tell you about that in a moment, but it’s also worth mentioning that we found it just as simple to use the mobile browser to access Ladbrokes betting.

To place bets on the move, you can simply open your browser and use the platform the way you would the main site. In addition, there is a downloadable app which is very easy to use.

The Ladbrokes App

It’s easy to place bets on the Ladbrokes app, and it’s completely free to download. Firstly, this app has a great reputation on the market. It downloads and opens quickly. It gives you the option of using a biometric login and allows you to keep tabs on your bets while you’re on the move.

The whole Ladbrokes betting platform is available via the app. Most importantly, our Ladbrokes review found all features there, including multi bets and the jockey challenge.

As well as all of this, you can get to customer support, banking, the help section and any other part of Ladbrokes’ platform. There is a link to the app via the Ladbrokes site. Alternatively, iOS customers can simply search for the brand in the app store, while Android customers can do the same in the Play Store.

Banking Options

We uncovered a number of different payment options during our Ladbrokes review. All transactions are handled free of charge. Despite this, you should check with your payment provider, as some eWallets and card companies may charge you monthly.

Deposits

Making a deposit is simple. Just log in, head to the cashier and then click ‘deposit’. Payments usually register instantly, but if you have any problems, we’ve listed the best ways to get in touch with Ladbrokes below.

The variety of payment methods available is good, including:

Visa and Mastercard debit cards

PayPal

BPAY

Bank Deposit

You can also use the unique Ladbrokes Card. This involves no fees, instant deposit and a limit of $5,000 per transaction. Deposits start from $10 with Ladbrokes.

Withdrawals

A similar process applies to withdrawing any funds; just head off to the cashier on the main site or the app. Withdrawal times usually depend on the payment option you choose.

Most of the same options are given as per the deposit list. Lots of eWallet withdrawals are handled almost instantly, certainly within 24 hours.

Customer Support at Ladbrokes

Ladbrokes make it quite easy to get in touch should you need them. You can contact the team via desktop, mobile app, mobile browser or phone. The best ways to contact Ladbrokes are:

Live chat

Telephone

Email

Social media (Facebook, X)

There is a help section at Ladbrokes. Their FAQs are likely to answer any of your most basic questions, and the articles are fast and easy to read.

Messaging via social media is fast. You can drop the team a line via Facebook or X and someone will answer your query very quickly.

Even faster is the live chat system. Head to the bottom of the main page and look for the live chat link. Opening up a chat session here means you can have real-time answers to your questions.

Above all, we love this method because your session isn’t finished until you are happy. This helps with any specific questions you have about your bets or your account, though you can phone or email via the ‘contact us’ section as well.

Usability, Design and Security

One of the key things in our Ladbrokes review was to check how easy it was to navigate the platform, as well as to test security. Ladbrokes, first of all, is so noticeable as a brand. It has been around forever and still looks very professional with its familiar red colour scheme.

Navigation is simple. ‘Next up’, ‘racing’, ‘sports’ etc all have quick links. In the menu drop-down, you will always be one tap away from other useful links.

The desktop site and the mobile site work perfectly, but there have been a few problems with the app. In addition, the largely white background makes everything easy to track. In other words, your eyes don’t hurt trying to find your way around.

No major breaches have been reported. Security here is as good as you’d expect it to be. Ladbrokes uses SSL encryption to keep all your data safe. We have no worries about entering our personal and financial information on this platform.

How Ladbrokes Compares to Other Major Bookmakers

Ladbrokes is a huge and well-established betting operator. We wanted to know how it compares to a couple of other popular brands in Australia.

Ladbrokes Compared with Neds

Both Ladbrokes and Neds are owned by the same holding company. This means that their odds are generally the same. If odds are your only concern on major sports, you really could choose between either of the two brands.

Essentially, Ladbrokes is an older and larger version of Neds. You have a slightly larger platform to search through with Ladbrokes, but mobile betting, customer service, and, of course, odds are very similar between the two.

Ladbrokes: The Final Word

We scored Ladbrokes very highly. Some would say this isn’t a surprise given their reputation, and it’s true, they have customers all around the world.

Ladbrokes’ betting platform is vast. In fact, a site this size can seem too much for some, especially if they concentrate on only one or a few sports. We love having the options, though.

Above all, Ladbrokes is about choice. Every major sport and event can be bet on. Odds are offered on worldwide sports action as well as all your favourite domestic Aussie action. Odds are fair here, while some of the betting features boost that a little more.

There is a free app to download if you want to bet on the move, while the mobile site also works well. In conclusion, the fact that Ladbrokes has remained among the world’s biggest bookmakers is not an accident.

Pros Cons A large range of sports betting markets Customer support is not 24/7 Fast deposits, lots of banking options The large platform can seem too much for some Fair odds and strong features, including via app

FAQ

Your top questions are answered by our Ladbrokes review.

Does Ladbrokes work in Australia?

Yes. Ladbrokes is a major online betting brand in Australia that operates via desktop, mobile browser, and app.

Where is Ladbrokes from?

Ladbrokes was founded in England but maintains a base in Brisbane.

Can Ladbrokes be trusted?

Yes, Ladbrokes Australia is a trusted, regulated and licenced brand. Their main betting site remains popular around the world in several territories.

How do I withdraw my funds from Ladbrokes?

Once logged, head to the cashier and tap ‘withdraw’. You can enter your desired amount and payment option. Withdrawals can take a few days, depending on your banking method.