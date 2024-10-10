How to Bet on Sports with Unibet in Australia

Creating an account and making your first bet is simple with Unibet betting.

We have full details on how to join and place your bets.

Unibet: An Overview

The original parent company, The Kindred Group, has been in the online betting market since 1997. After rebranding Betchoice in 2012, Unibet Australia was born.

They are now regulated by the Northern Terrirtory with Unibet betting being among the most popular platforms in the country. In other words, Unibet sports betting is big, trusted and reliable as evidenced by our Unibet sportsbook review.

First Steps with Unibet as a New User

You can read our reviews on Unibet sports before making a decision. Once you have decided to join, follow our advice and the steps below to get started.

Creating Your Unibet Account

Before you can access the full Unibet betting platform, you will need to be a member. Follow our easy steps to create your account.

Use our link and referral code to access the platform. Alternatively, tap the yellow ‘Register’ button on the main Unibet site. Tap on your preference. “I bet mostly on racing” and “I bet mostly on sports” are the options. Those interested in soccer bets should tap the latter. Hit ‘Continue’. Fill in the entire registration form. You will need to enter your name, email, a password, DOB and financial details. Ensure these details are all accurate. Click to confirm when the registration form is complete and enter a referral code if relevant and at the right time. This code does not grant access to offers but can be used during registration.

At this point, your basic account is live. It is likely, however that you will have to verify your ID.

Verifying Your ID

Unibet will inform you when you need to verify your account. Verification is simple and essentially involves you uploading photo identification to the site. Typically, a passport, driving licence or other official state ID is considered proper verification.

Making a First Deposit

Once your account is verified, you will need to make a first real money deposit in order to access Unibet betting. Luckily, that is a simple process, too:

Log into your Unibet account. Tap on your account and hit ‘Deposit’. Choose your payment method and the amount you wish to deposit. Confirm the amount – it will show in your account immediately.

Debit payments are the most popular, but other methods are available. For example, you can use Apple Pay to make a deposit instantly. Withdrawals can be instant too depending on the method, though most are advertised as taking 1-3 days.

When your first deposit is made, you are ready to place your first Unibet sports wagers.

Placing Your Bets

In terms of simply placing your bets, there are three basic steps:

Select the markets/events you wish to bet on by tapping on the Unibet odds. Enter your stake. Click ‘Place bet’.

Your bet will show up in a bet slip. You can keep track of this at any time.

Firstly, you should do some research before placing bets. If you know your stuff, carefully consider all factors and then make your bets. If you’re unsure, look for some top betting tips first.

Essentially, all you need to do to make a bet is tap on the odds, enter a stake and confirm the bet by clicking. Just bear in mind however that there are thousands of bets to choose from with the Unibet betting platform.

Popular Bets at Unibet

The overall sports selection that Unibet betting covers is huge. You can bet on cricket, basketball, horse racing, rugby, tennis, golf, AFL and more.

Popular Sporting Events to Bet on

Horse racing and the other sports mentioned above remain very popular with Unibet. For soccer fans, the list is also huge. Regular soccer bets are taking on these and many other leagues:

English Premier League Champions League Europa League La Liga Bundesliga Ligue 1 A-League World Cup European Championships Copa America Conference League AFC Champions League



All popular leagues and cup competitions from around the world are covered. There isn’t a known soccer league you won’t be able to bet on. Odds here are fair, too, which is the main thing we look at.

Recommended Bet Types

For other sports, we recommend you stick with what you know. Racing fans who like to bet on the nose have many options while spread betting is popular with American sports.

If you’re accessing Unibet betting for soccer wagers, then these are some of the top options you have:

Match result – home/draw/away.

First goalscorer.

Total goals (inc over/under).

Handicap betting.

Both teams to score (yes/no).

Cards.

Corners.

Goal kicks.

Free kicks.

Outright tournament betting (win, top 4, to reach semi-final etc.).

These and many more bets are also available on multi bets. Unibet offers the following:

Multi Bets

Multis can be bets made up of different legs from different matches. They can, in fact, include bets from various sports.

Same Game Multi Bets

With same game multis, you can combine some of the bets shown above into one bet from the same game. For example, you can back Newcastle United to win, over 2.5 goals in the game, Alex Isak to score anytime and over 10 corners into one multi bet.

In-Play Betting with Unibet

Live, in-play betting is a tricky subject. Owing to Australian legislation, only mobile live betting is allowed in the country.

In-play betting is allowed over the phone. Live betting is now very popular, with punters looking increasingly to see how a game starts before making a decision. To make a bet live, simply:

Log in, then tap ‘Sports’. Click on ‘Live betting’. Find your chosen market and sport. Call 13 7868 in order to place your bets over the phone.

The major advantage of live betting is being able to make a call once you have seen how things are shaping up during a live event. The disadvantage here is, of course, having to call to make the bet. Meanwhile, odds can change, and so can the situation in the game.

Responsible Betting

Whenever you use Unibet sports betting, it remains crucial that you do so safely.

Responsible gambling tools are available when you sign up with Unibet betting. Once you join, you can use some of the brand’s help offered:

Test your player profile.

Set a loss limit.

Set a deposit limit.

Take a time-out.

Self-exclude.

In addition, we recommend that you only bet what you can safely afford to lose. Keep your discipline and never chase your losses. If you are struggling, you can get in touch with the National Gambling Helpline 24/7 at 1800 858 858.

Unibet: Our Conclusion

Unibet has been around for a long time and continues to offer a good online betting experience.

Firstly, Unibet sports is varied and can give punters access to most markets. Soccer is a particular focus that we like, while live Unibet sports betting is available if you’re betting via mobile.

Unibet odds are fair. This is the main thing to consider when choosing a bookmaker. You can even see live-streamed events on certain sports.

It is true that all online bookmakers have faults, including Unibet, but overall, they are a bookmaker we can recommend.

FAQ

The top questions about Unibet betting are answered by us.

Is Unibet legit in Australia?

Yes. Unibet is licenced and regulated in the Northern Territory and is free to offer online betting throughout the country.

Can Unibet be trusted?

Yes. Unibet is a trusted brand in many territories around the world. They have a full licence and a sound reputation within the industry.

Can I bet on soccer with Unibet?

Soccer bets are a major part of the offer. Unibet odds are published daily on all the top markets, including the EPL, Champions League, and more.

What payment methods can I use with Unibet?

Aussie customers can make a deposit at Unibet using debit cards, Apple Pay, and PayPal.

Can I bet live with Unibet?

Live betting is only allowed over the phone in Australia. There is a live betting section with Unibet, but you will need to call while logged in to place an in-play bet.