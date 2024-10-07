How to Bet on Sports with Neds in Australia

Neds’ competitive odds make it a popular choice for Australians.

In this article, we’ll outline the Neds betting process and give our own top tips.

Short Overview of Neds

Neds began in 2017, and is already a popular online betting app in Australia. It focuses mainly on Australian markets, in part because it’s only available in this country and New Zealand. With this local approach, it can cover a wide range of soccer games and bets.

However, it’s worth noting that this platform is mainly for racing. The Neds sports betting section is comprehensive enough to include soccer, Aussie rules football, cricket, and more. But it has only 27 sports, in comparison to competitors who tend to have more.

To its credit, Neds betting offers highly competitive odds. These are lower for live games, but still competitive enough to beat Bet Right. For this reason alone, you may want to learn more about the site’s overall betting process.

First Steps with Neds as a New User

Even if you’re new to betting, signing up takes just a few minutes. The app and site are intuitive enough to guide you through the main steps. With this in mind, here’s what to expect when you sign up to the Neds betting site.

Create an Account

Type your full name, date of birth, email, and phone number. You must also think of a username and password. Make sure your details are accurate. False ones will lead to you failing the site’s verification.

Use Your Code

You can add the referral code "GOAL"* in the relevant space. This should be just below the email field. The code won’t give your profile any extra benefits. But it helps Neds keep track of its signup deals.

*Please note that this code does not grant access to offers but can be used during registration.

Verify Your Profile

Neds uses greenID to verify your identity. This will require at least two official documents. These could include your passport, a bank statement, or driver’s license. Neds suspends profiles which don’t verify their identity within 14 days.

Set Your Limits

Before placing any soccer bets, set a deposit limit. This may be a fixed number each week, or it might only be for certain days. You can then deposit money through most major debit cards and even PayPal.

Deposit Your Funds

In the app or site’s My Account page, select Deposit. Complete the on-screen form and add your banking details, alongside the amount. If this exceeds your limits, the transaction won’t go through. Neds accepts Visa, Mastercard, PayID, PayPal, Apple Pay, and more.

Check Your Options

Look through the bets available for upcoming soccer games. You could stick with local leagues, such as the Australia Cup, or go further afield. Neds also has odds for international events, such as the English Premier League.

How to Place a Bet with Neds

Once you find soccer bets that you like, you can start placing wagers. Neds does offer in-play or live bets, but this is only over the phone. You’ll have to contact the Neds Australia support team. As for regular bets, here’s how to place these on the Neds site:

Go to the My Account page and press Deposit. Enter your payment details and deposit amount. Tap the Sports option on the site’s left-hand side. Go to Soccer and look at the upcoming games. Tap the specific game you want to place a bet on. Click on players or odds to build your betting slip. Set the stake and confirm your Neds soccer bet.

Neds online betting also comes with the platform’s unique Punters Toolbox. This gives players a way to combine bets or boost their odds. Many of the other tools are mainly for races.

To make Multi Bets, simply click on several options and add each one to your slip. You can keep these separate or make them an accumulator. However, this requires every odd to pay off.

Popular Bets to Place

Online betting naturally comes with a lot of moving parts. This includes your reasons for picking a specific team or match. Here are some common bet types that Neds users often place.

Popular Australian Events

As Neds is an AU-centric platform, it makes sense that Aussie events are so popular on it. For a soccer fan, the biggest events are the A-League Men and the Australia Cup. State cups or other smaller leagues don’t often have comprehensive odds on the Neds betting platform.

Recommended Bets and Markets

Third-party tipsters often give advice on upcoming matches. But always use your own judgement here. If they recommend a specific bet, get a second opinion. It’s worth noting, however, that the app consistently gives very competitive odds for AU soccer games.

Value Betting

Value bets are when someone places a wager while believing the odds aren’t accurate. If you’re familiar with Aussie soccer, you might notice when a site undervalues a player or team. Players should not take the odds as gospel, especially if they know the game.

Multi Bets

Many players use Neds’ Punters Toolbox to combine their bets. If this becomes an accumulator, it will be more of a risk. But same game multis are still very popular on Neds and other online betting platforms. Make sure any multi bets you place are responsible.

In-Play Betting with Neds

Neds sports betting options also include live bets over the phone. However, you’ll have to contact Neds’ support team to place these wagers. Live betting lets players bet on a game as it’s underway. They can then amend their bet in response to, for example, a new goal or substitution.

While Neds betting offers in-play wagers, not every match will have a stream available. The app actually streams fewer games than the browser version. This means anyone placing bets on the go might struggle to keep up.

Once the Neds team member confirms your bets, they’ll automatically go on your betslip. You’re able to track their progress on your Resulted Bets page while the match unfolds. Even when the app or site has a stream available, please note this often has a small delay.

On in-play games, the Neds sports betting platform’s odds will update in real-time. You’ll be able to keep track of everything, even without a stream. But you must still carefully consider each bet before phoning in.

Responsible Betting with Neds

You should only use online betting platforms if you trust they’ll help you stay safe. Luckily, Neds betting comes with a range of useful tools and safety features. Here is how to make the most of Neds’ responsible betting aids:

Set curfews : You can set your account so that it doesn’t accept bets after a certain time. This helps you wind down for the night without thinking about your wagers.

: You can set your account so that it doesn’t accept bets after a certain time. This helps you wind down for the night without thinking about your wagers. Limit your days : Similarly, it could help to lock yourself out on certain days. Neds’ Block Out feature lets you select up to six days a week where the app won’t work.

: Similarly, it could help to lock yourself out on certain days. Neds’ Block Out feature lets you select up to six days a week where the app won’t work. Consider self-exclusion : If necessary, you can self-exclude temporarily or permanently. In extreme cases, you can blacklist yourself against all Aussie bookmakers.

: If necessary, you can self-exclude temporarily or permanently. In extreme cases, you can blacklist yourself against all Aussie bookmakers. Accept your losses : Don’t try to “fix” your losses by betting again. This never ends well. If you spend most of your budget, it may be worth taking a break for the night.

: Don’t try to “fix” your losses by betting again. This never ends well. If you spend most of your budget, it may be worth taking a break for the night. Know when to stop: If you spot yourself falling into bad habits, stop. The Neds betting app and site have plenty of resources that will help you contact the right people.

Conclusion

The Neds betting experience is pretty straightforward. But it doesn’t hurt to learn the steps (and extra tips) that make the platform even easier to use. When setting up your Neds online betting profile, remember to add the referral code. This helps the Neds team track new signups. Set your limits before placing any bets. Only take part in Neds betting responsibly.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are common questions about placing soccer bets via the Neds online betting platform:

Does the Neds app run well?

Neds loads new pages in around 0.7 seconds. This is slower than other apps, but is more than quick enough. However, there are fewer livestream options available than on the PC site.

What specific sports bets are available on Neds?

Neds users can bet on which team will win a soccer match and by how many points. You can also place a 6 Pack bet, which picks six players for you. If any win a game, the bet’s a success. Betting on individual scorers is also an option.

How long can you self-exclude for on Neds?

Neds lets you take temporary breaks for up to six months at a time. You won’t be able to access your account, but you can still withdraw your balance. There’s also the option to permanently close your Neds betting account.