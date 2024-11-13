Ladbrokes Betting App 2024

The Ladbrokes betting app can be downloaded for Android and iOS devices. Place bets on the move, access your account, customer service and more.

The Ladbrokes betting app can be downloaded for free using Google Play or the App Store. Login to your account via the app to place bets on the move.

Overview of the Ladbrokes Mobile App

The Ladbrokes betting app has several advantages over using the desktop site or even the mobile browser. Firstly, when you open up the mobile app, you will immediately see quick links showing upcoming events and races. You can also see any offers available for fully signed-up members.

It’s easy to use on the move, with everything only a few taps away. This is how we rate some of the more important features:

App Details Rating Download process 4.5/5 System requirements 4.5/5 Available options & features 4.5/5 Usability, design & security 5/5 Overall score 4.6/5

Downloading the Ladbrokes App: A Step-by-Step Guide

Downloading the Ladbrokes betting app is a quick and simple process. Just follow our simple steps below to download using your iOS or Android device.

Ladbrokes’ Android App

If you are using an Android-powered smartphone or tablet, follow these steps to download the Ladbrokes app:

Head to the Ladbrokes mobile site and click on their Android logo. Follow the steps on-screen and install the app. The app will appear on your Android device automatically. Open your new app, then tap ‘sign-up’ to open your new account. You can use our registration code "GOAL"* to get access to the online betting platform. Fill out the entire registration form to complete your sign-up.

If you already have an account, simply download the app using the steps listed and then sign in as normal. You will need to go to the Ladbrokes site to get the Android app. Google does not allow gambling apps in the Play Store.



*Please note that this code does not grant access to any offers but can be used during registration.

Ladbrokes’ iOS App

Downloading the app is free, including on iOS:

On your iOS tablet or smartphone, go to the App Store. Search for “Ladbrokes” and then tap on the sports betting app. Tap ‘Get’, then double-tap the side of your iPhone or the top of your iPad to verify your ID. When the download is complete, it will be on your screen. Open the app, log in if you have an account, or hit ‘Sign Up’ to open your account. When signing up for the first time, use the registration code "GOAL".

Once again, you can use our registration code to get access to the platform using your new iOS Ladbrokes betting app.

*Please note that this code does not grant access to any offers but can be used during registration.

System Requirements and Compatibility

Before looking to download the Ladbrokes betting app, you’ll need to ensure your device is up to date.

iOS Requirements

To run the Ladbrokes app Australia on an iOS device, your equipment needs to be up to date with iOS 13 or above. If you have a modern device, simply head to ‘settings’ > ‘general’ > ‘software update’ to see what iOS you are on.

Devices capable of supporting iOS 13 are:

iPhone 6 and 6S

iPhone SE

all iPhones 7 and above

iPad Air 2

iPad Air 3rd generation (and all newer than that).

As of summer 2024, iOS 17.6 is the latest version.

Android Requirements

To run the app on an Android device, it needs to be up to date with Android 9.0 (Pie) or above. Many different phone and tablet brands can support this. The latest Android version as of summer ’24 is Android 14.

The newer your software, the better the app tends to work. At least, the more reliable it is likely to be. The Ladbrokes app works well on all mobile options with up-to-date software, regardless of whether they are Android or iOS.

Features, Services and Options

There are numerous services and features available once you download the Ladbrokes app. If they are convenient to you, they could make downloading the app preferable to using the desktop site.

Banking and Customer Service

There is a full range of banking and customer service options. In other words, you won’t have to use the desktop site to get in touch with the customer support team or manage your account. The app allows for live chat and FAQ help, deposits, withdrawals and any other account queries you may have.

Ladbrokes Card App

The Ladbrokes Card is unique and has its own app. You can download it, manage your card and use it on your betting account via the Ladbrokes sports betting app.

Live Odds

The latest odds on soccer games, horse racing, etc, are updated constantly. Odds are always updated, though live betting itself is only available via phone and not on the desktop site.

In addition, updated odds are very important, and this app is very up-to-the-minute. Pre-game situations can change rapidly, such as with team news, making it imperative that the odds are allowed to fluctuate, which they do here.

Events Selector

Ladbrokes’ Event Selector is available on the app. This feature allows punters to get instant access to any pre-selected favourites. As well as making access to your favourite sports and events faster, this feature goes hand in hand with the app’s quick log-in to make placing your bets more convenient compared to the desktop.

Quick Login

Working hand-in-hand with the above is the app’s major advantage over desktop, and that is the fast login. Depending on your phone/tablet and software, you can use Touch ID or even face recognition to get quickly onto the app. In other words, there is no need to keep entering a username and password every time you want to access your sports betting account.

Placing a Bet Using the Ladbrokes App

Placing your wagers using the Ladbrokes betting app is simple. Traditional online betting doesn’t offer the same flexibility as mobile betting, which is why the app is so convenient. Check the system requirements and download the app as per the info above.

You may have to verify your identity before you can bet. You can upload Australian passports, driver's licences, Medicare cards, Immigration Cards or Australian Citizen Certificates.

After this, make a first deposit to your new account like this:

Tap on ‘My Account’. In the Banking and Transactions section, select ‘deposit’. Choose your amount and payment option, then hit ‘deposit’.

After this, you’re ready to make your first bet.

Placing a Soccer Bet

Soccer betting is quite comprehensive on the Ladbrokes betting app. Betting on it remains simple, though, with this typical soccer bet showing you just what to do:

Before betting, make sure you’ve done some research. You can use our tips or your own soccer knowledge, but never bet blind. Log in to your Ladbrokes online betting account normally. Tap ‘Sports’ and then go to ‘Soccer’. All the available markets will be shown there, often by country. Choose the league or competition you want to bet on. We’re going for the Premier League in England. Tap the game of your choice, such as ‘Aston Villa v Arsenal’. Check out all the game choices available, such as the match result, handicap, first scorer etc. Tap the odds of the bet(s) you want to place. These bets then show in your bet slip. In the bet slip, enter your chosen amount and then tap ‘Place Bet’.

You’re all done. If you win, returns go into your account automatically. You can check the progress of your bets at any time.

Reasons to Choose the Ladbrokes App

Downloading an app to place sports bets can often be advantageous regardless of the brand. Firstly, you’re looking for the convenience of not having to open a laptop and wait for it to fire up. Even with a mobile site, you will have to open the browser and likely log in each time.

The point of apps such as this one is that you can get access to your account not just on the move but also with one tap. In other words, this and other betting apps are all about convenience. These are some of the reasons the Ladbrokes app is worth it for customers:

Biometric login. Makes access very fast. Lots of betting markets. All major sports are covered. Good features. There is more on offer than just the basic odds. Deposit options. Plenty of ways to manage your account. Quick access to major events. Especially horse racing and soccer. Trusted. The Ladbrokes brand is trusted worldwide.

If these are some of the things you’re looking for, then it may well be that the Ladbrokes app is convenient.

The Ladbrokes App: My Opinion

As you can see, the scores I gave the app at the top of the page were generally very high. The only reason for taking off a wee bit for the download process was that for Android, you can’t go straight to Google Play.

Google won’t allow betting apps in Google Play, so you’ll need to find the app link on the Ladbrokes site, but that’s no big deal. I reckon this is a quality app. I’d say that’s to be expected mind you, as this is a classic old betting brand with decades of experience worldwide.

Furthermore, they have used that experience to create this app. It is comprehensive and stands up well against the apps of its main competitors.

There will always be reasons to choose one app over another in my opinion, but taking a general view I’d say that I’d be hard pressed to put you off the latest Ladbrokes betting app. There aren’t many apps out there offering more to punters in Australia.

My tips:

If possible, get the very latest software on your mobile device. The app works better with modern phones/tablets and software.

Verify your ID as soon as possible to avoid any delays getting started.

Make sure you have a good connection if you want to bet on the move. The app is convenient, but you will need sound WiFi or mobile data.

Research any bets you’re going to make or take quality tips.

FAQ

We answered the top questions about the Ladbrokes app.

Can I use the app outside of Australia?

Ladbrokes no longer offers the service outside of Australia. Those opening accounts in different countries can use what is a worldwide platform, including on the mobile app.

Can I get the Ladbrokes app on Android?

Yes. The Ladbrokes app is available as long as you have Android 9.0 (Pie) or above. You can’t go to Google Play however, you will need to head to the Ladbrokes site and then tap the Android link from there.

Can I have more than one Ladbrokes account on my app?

No. Ladbrokes only allows one account per person, including on the app. You cannot have one account on the desktop site and another on the mobile app.

Is the Ladbrokes app free?

Yes, the app is free to download as long as your device fits the system requirements. Before you bet however, you will need to make a real money deposit into your account.

Does the Ladbrokes app have soccer betting?

Yes. There is lots of soccer betting on the Ladbrokes app as the sports, along with horse racing, is a staple of the brand. The Premier League, La Liga, A-League, Champions League, Europa League and more are all covered comprehensively.