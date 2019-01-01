Kurios: Real-Kapitän Ramos besitzt offenbar Bild, das ihn als Jesus zeigt
Sergio Ramos besitzt angeblich eine Nachbildung des Bildes "Das letzte Abendmahl" von Leonardo da Vinci, auf dem er selbst als Jesus dargestellt wird. Das berichtet die spanische Zeitung El Confidencial. Zudem sollen Ramos' Freundin und Real-Kollege Marcelo auf dem Bild als Jünger gezeigt werden.
Der Kapitän der Königlichen ist ein begeisterter Kunstsammler, wie er kürzlich auch auf seinem Instagram-Account zeigte. In seinem Besitz sind Werke von weltberühmten Künstlern wie Banksy und Phil Frost.
I’m very happy to share our latest acquisition for the Sergio Ramos Collection “Lineage of Continuum” by the self-taught American artist @philfrost. I am very moved by his work and personality with which I feel very identified. Frost’s paintings combine the rawness and gritty edge of the street, through its use of found materials, with the elegance of its painterly aesthetic. The diptych was displayed as the main piece for the 50th anniversary of the Nelson Rockefeller Collection at the Empire State Plaza, NY. Thank you bro Fer Francés for your honest advice. Warm hugs!! @pilarrubio_oficial #SergioRamosCollection #PhilFrost #SergioRamos #EllipseofPassage #LineageofContinuum #Madrid #NYC
Derzeit wird eine Dokumentation über Ramos' Leben gedreht, die auf Amazon Prime erscheinen wird. In der Serie soll seine Leidenschaft für Kunst unter anderem eine tragende Rolle spielen.