I’m very happy to share our latest acquisition for the Sergio Ramos Collection “Lineage of Continuum” by the self-taught American artist @philfrost. I am very moved by his work and personality with which I feel very identified. Frost’s paintings combine the rawness and gritty edge of the street, through its use of found materials, with the elegance of its painterly aesthetic. The diptych was displayed as the main piece for the 50th anniversary of the Nelson Rockefeller Collection at the Empire State Plaza, NY. Thank you bro Fer Francés for your honest advice. Warm hugs!! @pilarrubio_oficial #SergioRamosCollection #PhilFrost #SergioRamos #EllipseofPassage #LineageofContinuum #Madrid #NYC

