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Jeunesse Fertoise Bagnoles

Jeunesse Fertoise Bagnoles نظرة عامة

FBL-EUR-NATIONS-ITA-TUR

'Winning was crucial' - Scamacca hails Italy resilience in Turkey win

Gianluca Scamacca played a starring role as Italy continued their impressive upward trajectory under Roberto Mancini with a hard-fought victory over Turkey in Bologna. The Azzurri had to withstand significant pressure at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium but eventually secured three vital points to bolster their hopes of reaching the Nations League knockout stages.

G. ScamaccaItaly
المزيد
October 2026
كأس فرنسا
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فرسون
ASV
Jeunesse Fertoise Bagnoles badge
Jeunesse Fertoise Bagnoles
JFB
المزيد

الترتيب

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مباشر
الترتيبفريقلعبفازتعادلخسرلهعليه+/-نقاطالأداء
9SSC Napoli crestSSC Napoli
0 - 0
8323107311
ت
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ف
ت
ف
10Juventus crestJuventus732298111
خ
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ف
خ
ت
11Atalanta crestAtalanta73041011-19
خ
ف
خ
خ
خ
12Lecce crestLecce7304912-39
ف
خ
خ
ف
خ
13Bologna crestBologna8224810-28
ف
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ف
ت
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