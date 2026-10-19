Jeunesse Fertoise Bagnoles نظرة عامة

Late goals from substitutes Tolu Arokodare and Abdellah Ouazane handed Ajax a dramatic 2-0 UEFA Conference League victory over Atalanta. The Amsterdammers ended an eight-game winless streak against Italian opposition as Michel's side claimed their first points of the campaign.
A cagey tactical battle at the Johan Cruijff ArenA was eventually decided by the clinical impact of Ajax's bench. Michel outmanoeuvred Maurizio Sarri in the closing stages to secure a vital 2-0 victory.
AC Milan secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Atalanta at the San Siro, surviving a late scare to claim all three points. Adrien Rabiot was the standout performer, providing the creative spark in a match that saw Milan race into a three-goal lead before holding off a spirited Bergamaschi fightback.
Gianluca Scamacca played a starring role as Italy continued their impressive upward trajectory under Roberto Mancini with a hard-fought victory over Turkey in Bologna. The Azzurri had to withstand significant pressure at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium but eventually secured three vital points to bolster their hopes of reaching the Nations League knockout stages.