Jeunesse Fertoise Bagnoles نظرة عامة

'Winning was crucial' - Scamacca hails Italy resilience in Turkey win

Gianluca Scamacca played a starring role as Italy continued their impressive upward trajectory under Roberto Mancini with a hard-fought victory over Turkey in Bologna. The Azzurri had to withstand significant pressure at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium but eventually secured three vital points to bolster their hopes of reaching the Nations League knockout stages.