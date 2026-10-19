Cozes نظرة عامة

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AC Milan v FC Internazionale - Serie A

Ibrahimovic returns to Milan training

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has made a high-profile return to AC Milan's training headquarters, ending a six-month absence from the club's daily operations. The legendary Swede was spotted at Milanello on Monday morning, marking his first appearance at the facility since a period of significant internal upheaval.

Z. IbrahimovicAC Milan
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October 2026
كأس فرنسا
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