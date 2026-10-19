Cozes نظرة عامة

AC Milan moved into the Serie A top five with a dominant 3-0 victory over Lecce at San Siro. Clinical finishes from Christian Pulisic and Adrien Rabiot set the tone before Diego Moreira sealed the points in the second half.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has made a high-profile return to AC Milan's training headquarters, ending a six-month absence from the club's daily operations. The legendary Swede was spotted at Milanello on Monday morning, marking his first appearance at the facility since a period of significant internal upheaval.