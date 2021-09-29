TRỰC TIẾP MU vs Villarreal. Link xem MU vs Villarreal. Xem trực tiếp MU vs Villarreal. Xem trực tiếp Champions League. Trực tiếp bóng đá hôm nay. Champions League 2021/22
GOAL
Link xem trực tiếp trận đấu giữa MU vs Villarreal (2h ngày 30/9) (TẠI ĐÂY)
Diễn biến trận đấu:
Đội hình ra sân:
------
Thông tin trước trận đấu:
Tình hình lực lượng:
Manchester United: Wan-Bissaka bị treo giò, Luke Shaw chấn thương
Villarreal: Moreno bỏ ngỏ khả năng ra sân vì chấn thương
Đội hình dự kiến:
Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Telles; McTominay, Fred; Greenwood, Fernandes, Pogba; Ronaldo
Villarreal (4-3-3): Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, A. Moreno; Parejo, Capoue, Trigueros; Danjuma, Alcacer, Pino
Dự đoán tỷ số: Manchester United 2-1 Villarreal