Champions League

TRỰC TIẾP MU vs Villarreal. Link xem MU vs Villarreal. Xem trực tiếp MU vs Villarreal. Xem trực tiếp Champions League. Trực tiếp bóng đá hôm nay. Champions League 2021/22

T.D.
GOAL
Tường thuật trực tiếp trận đấu giữa MU vs Villarreal trong khuôn khổ vòng 2 Champions League 2021/22.

Link xem trực tiếp trận đấu giữa MU vs Villarreal (2h ngày 30/9) (TẠI ĐÂY)

Diễn biến trận đấu:

Đội hình ra sân:

------

Thông tin trước trận đấu:

Tình hình lực lượng:

Manchester United: Wan-Bissaka bị treo giò, Luke Shaw chấn thương

Villarreal: Moreno bỏ ngỏ khả năng ra sân vì chấn thương

Đội hình dự kiến:

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Telles; McTominay, Fred; Greenwood, Fernandes, Pogba; Ronaldo

Villarreal (4-3-3): Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, A. Moreno; Parejo, Capoue, Trigueros; Danjuma, Alcacer, Pino

Dự đoán tỷ số: Manchester United 2-1 Villarreal