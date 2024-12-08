Bruno Guimaraes NewcastleGetty Images
Ngọc Bảo

HIGHLIGHTS Brentford 4-2 Newcastle United, Bầy Ong hạ gục Chích Chòe | Premier League

Premier LeagueNewcastle UnitedBrentford

Brentford tiếp tục duy trì thành tích bất bại trên sân nhà tại Premier League mùa này với chiến thắng 4-2 trước Newcastle United.

Kết quả: Brentford 4-2 Newcastle United

Ghi bàn:

Brentford: Mbeumo 8', Wissa 28', Collins 56', Schade 90'

Newcastle: Isak 11', Barnes 32'

Trận đấu tiếp theo

