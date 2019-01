CHÍNH THỨC: Fabregas chia tay Chelsea, chuyển tới Monaco

Wow. I’m honoured to announce that I will be starting an exciting journey with this wonderfully historic Club. @asmonaco will be my home for the next 3.5 years and I cannot wait to start this new challenge. #daghemunegu #NowItsTime

A post shared by Cesc Fàbregas (@cescf4bregas) on Jan 11, 2019 at 10:06am PST