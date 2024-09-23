VIDEO: Jude Bellingham lăng mạ với trọng tài sau khi bị phạt thẻ

Getty Images SportAditya GokhaleVIDEO: Jude Bellingham lăng mạ với trọng tài sau khi bị phạt thẻJ. BellinghamReal MadridReal Madrid vs EspanyolEspanyolJude Bellingham đã bị bắt gặp có hành vi lăng mạ với trọng tài Jose Luis Munuera Montero trong trận thắng 4-1 của Real Madrid trước Espanyol.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBellingham lăng mạ trọng tàiGọi trọng tài Munuera Montero là 'rác rưởi'Xảy ra sau khi Bellingham bị thẻ vàngFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Đọc tiếp bài viết phía dưới