Real Madrid CF v RCD Espanyol de Barcelona - La Liga EA Sports
Aditya Gokhale

VIDEO: Jude Bellingham lăng mạ với trọng tài sau khi bị phạt thẻ

J. BellinghamReal MadridReal Madrid vs EspanyolEspanyol

Jude Bellingham đã bị bắt gặp có hành vi lăng mạ với trọng tài Jose Luis Munuera Montero trong trận thắng 4-1 của Real Madrid trước Espanyol.

  • Bellingham lăng mạ trọng tài
  • Gọi trọng tài Munuera Montero là 'rác rưởi'
  • Xảy ra sau khi Bellingham bị thẻ vàng
