Southampton FC v Chelsea FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Peter McVitie

VIDEO: Jack Stephens của Southampton nhận thẻ đỏ trực tiếp vì... giật tóc Marc Cucurella

ChelseaM. CucurellaSouthampton vs ChelseaSouthamptonPremier LeagueJ. Stephens

Hậu vệ Jack Stephens của Southampton đã bị truất quyền thi đấu vì giật tóc Marc Cucurella trong trận đấu với Chelsea ở Premier League.

  • Stephens kéo tóc của Cucurella
  • Đội trưởng của Southampton bị truất quyền thi đấu sau khi trọng tài tham khảo VAR
  • Southampton thua chung cuộc 1-5 trước Chelsea
