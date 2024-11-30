Pep Guardiola 2024-25Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

VIDEO: HLV Pep Guardiola hát nhép trong video kỷ niệm 125 năm thành lập Barcelona

P. GuardiolaBarcelonaLas PalmasLaLigaLiverpoolManchester CityPremier League

Barcelona đã chia sẻ video Pep Guardiola hát nhép trong buổi dạ tiệc kỷ niệm 125 năm thành lập câu lạc bộ.

  • Barcelona vừa kỷ niệm 125 năm thành lập đội bóng
  • Guardiola hát nhép bài “Aniversari”
  • Vị HLV người Tây Ban Nha đang vật lộn với phong độ tệ hại của Man City
