VIDEO: HLV Pep Guardiola hát nhép trong video kỷ niệm 125 năm thành lập Barcelona

Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeeVIDEO: HLV Pep Guardiola hát nhép trong video kỷ niệm 125 năm thành lập BarcelonaP. GuardiolaBarcelonaLas PalmasLaLigaLiverpoolManchester CityPremier LeagueBarcelona đã chia sẻ video Pep Guardiola hát nhép trong buổi dạ tiệc kỷ niệm 125 năm thành lập câu lạc bộ.Guardiola hát nhép bài "Aniversari"Vị HLV người Tây Ban Nha đang vật lộn với phong độ tệ hại của Man City