Archie Gray Leeds 2023Getty
Harry Sherlock

Từ chối Brentford, Leeds chỉ muốn bán Archie Gray cho Chelsea hoặc Tottenham

Archie GrayLeeds UnitedChampionshipTottenham HotspurBrentfordPremier LeagueChelseaChuyển nhượng

Leeds United đã từ chối lời đề nghị 40 triệu Bảng cho Archie Gray từ Brentford, mở ra cơ hội chiêu mộ cho cả Chelsea và Tottenham.

  • Blues và Spurs đều theo dõi Gray
  • Lời đề nghị của Brentford bị từ chối
  • Tiền vệ này còn hợp đồng đến 2028
