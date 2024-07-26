Arne Slot Jude Bellingham Trent Alexander-Arnold stack 2024Getty/GOAL

Trent Alexander-Arnold được mời chào gia nhập Real Madrid, HLV Arne Slot nói gì?

Trent Alexander-ArnoldLiverpoolChuyển nhượngJude BellinghamReal MadridPremier LeagueLaLigaArne Slot

HLV Arne Slot từ chối bình luận về tương lai của Trent Alexander-Arnold trong cuộc họp báo gần đây.

  • Alexander-Arnold bước vào năm cuối hợp đồng
  • Anh là bạn thân với Jude Bellingham của Real Madrid
  • HLV Arne Slot không lên tiếng về vấn đề này
