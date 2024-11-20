Mohamed Salah Rayan CherkiGetty
Gill Clark

Tranh thủ Lyon đang gặp khó, Liverpool hỏi mua sao trẻ Rayan Cherki với mức giá rẻ

LiverpoolM. SalahChuyển nhượngLyonPremier LeagueLigue 1

Liverpool đã được đưa ra mức giá hời cho Rayan Cherki khi Lyon đang rất cần tăng ngân sách để tránh cảnh phải xuống hạng.

  • Salah đang trong năm cuối hợp đồng với Liverpool
  • Lữ Đoàn Đỏ đang tìm cầu thủ thay thế
  • Cherki là mục tiêu của Liverpool
