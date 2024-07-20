Mason Greenwood GetafeGetty
Gill Clark

Trận đấu đầu tiên của Mason Greenwood ở Anh sau 30 tháng sẽ diễn ra ngay trên thành phố quê anh?

Mason GreenwoodMarseilleLigue 1Sunderland

Mason Greenwood có thể sẽ chơi trận đầu tiên ở Anh sau 30 tháng khi CLB mới Marseille lên lịch thi đấu giao hữu tại Valley Parade.

  • Greenwood gia nhập Marseille ở Ligue 1
  • Marseille có kế hoạch giao hữu với Sunderland
  • Greenwood có thể thi đấu ở Anh lần đầu tiên sau 30 tháng
