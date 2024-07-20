Trận đấu đầu tiên của Mason Greenwood ở Anh sau 30 tháng sẽ diễn ra ngay trên thành phố quê anh?

GettyGill ClarkTrận đấu đầu tiên của Mason Greenwood ở Anh sau 30 tháng sẽ diễn ra ngay trên thành phố quê anh?Mason GreenwoodMarseilleLigue 1SunderlandMason Greenwood có thể sẽ chơi trận đầu tiên ở Anh sau 30 tháng khi CLB mới Marseille lên lịch thi đấu giao hữu tại Valley Parade.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGreenwood gia nhập Marseille ở Ligue 1Marseille có kế hoạch giao hữu với SunderlandGreenwood có thể thi đấu ở Anh lần đầu tiên sau 30 thángĐọc tiếp bài viết phía dưới