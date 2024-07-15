Trận chung kết Copa America bị hoãn vì CĐV không có vé tràn vào sân, gây ra cảnh hỗn loạn

- Rất nhiều CĐV không có vé vẫn xông vào sân Hard Rock
- Cảnh sát tiến hành bắt giữ những kẻ gây rối
- Trận đấu bị trì hoãn hơn một giờ
A better view from above the Southwest Gate at Hard Rock Stadium. Very concerning having that many people in that small a space. I’m told by a Miami-Dade PD officer that all gates into stadium are closed for the time being. #CopaAmerica2024 pic.twitter.com/HkWNFgcmwn— Jeff Carlisle (@JeffreyCarlisle) July 14, 2024