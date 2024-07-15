Copa America final Fans splitGetty Images
Jacob Schneider

Trận chung kết Copa America bị hoãn vì CĐV không có vé tràn vào sân, gây ra cảnh hỗn loạn

Copa AmericaColombiaArgentinaArgentina vs Colombia

Nhiều CĐV đã xông vào cổng SVĐ Hard Rock trước trận chung kết Copa America, dẫn đến các vụ bắt giữ và tắc nghẽn bên ngoài sân.

  • Rất nhiều CĐV không có vé vẫn xông vào sân Hard Rock
  • Cảnh sát tiến hành bắt giữ những kẻ gây rối
  • Trận đấu bị trì hoãn hơn một giờ
