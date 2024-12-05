Tỏa sáng trước Newcastle, Mohamed Salah phá kỷ lục của huyền thoại Wayne Rooney ở Premier League

Getty/GOALPeter McVitieTỏa sáng trước Newcastle, Mohamed Salah phá kỷ lục của huyền thoại Wayne Rooney ở Premier LeagueM. SalahLiverpoolNewcastle United vs LiverpoolNewcastle UnitedPremier LeagueW. RooneyManchester UnitedMohamed Salah lập kỷ lục mới ở Premier League khi có lần thứ 37 ghi bàn và kiến tạo trong cùng một trận đấu ở Premier League.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowĐọc tiếp bài viết phía dướiSalah ghi 2 bàn và 1 kiến tạo ở trận gặp NewcastleSalah đã phá kỷ lục của Rooney ở Premier LeagueThành tích của Salah còn đáng nể hơnFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱