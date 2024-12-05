GFX Wayne Rooney Mohamed SalahGetty/GOAL
Peter McVitie

Tỏa sáng trước Newcastle, Mohamed Salah phá kỷ lục của huyền thoại Wayne Rooney ở Premier League

M. SalahLiverpoolNewcastle United vs LiverpoolNewcastle UnitedPremier LeagueW. RooneyManchester United

Mohamed Salah lập kỷ lục mới ở Premier League khi có lần thứ 37 ghi bàn và kiến ​​tạo trong cùng một trận đấu ở Premier League.

  • Salah ghi 2 bàn và 1 kiến tạo ở trận gặp Newcastle
  • Salah đã phá kỷ lục của Rooney ở Premier League
  • Thành tích của Salah còn đáng nể hơn
