Tiết lộ: Messi xếp trên cả Haaland, Kroos và Mbappe ở cuộc bình chọn FIFA The Best 2024

Lionel Messi được xếp thứ sáu trong cuộc bầu chọn Cầu thủ nam xuất sắc nhất của FIFA The Best 2024, khi Vinicius Jr giành được vị trí cao nhất.

  • Messi đứng thứ 6 ở FIFA The Best 2024
  • Việc Messi xuất hiện trong đề cử từng gây tranh cãi
  • Anh xếp trên cả Mbappe và Haaland ở kết quả chung cuộc
