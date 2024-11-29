Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League FinalGetty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

'Thảm họa' của Liverpool - Loris Karius bi quan về sự nghiệp cầu thủ

L. KariusLiverpoolNewcastle UnitedPremier LeagueChampions League

Cựu thủ môn Liverpool, Loris Karius, tiết lộ anh đang cân nhắc giải nghệ ở tuổi 31 sau khi không tìm được CLB mới.

  • Karius không có CLB mới kể từ khi rời Newcastle
  • Thủ môn người Đức cân nhắc giải nghệ ở tuổi 31
  • Mở lòng về những sai lầm trong trận chung kết Champions League 2018
