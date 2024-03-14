Sốc! Antoine Griezmann xúc phạm Alexis Sanchez sau loạt sút luân lưu

GettyAditya GokhaleSốc! Antoine Griezmann xúc phạm Alexis Sanchez sau loạt sút luân lưuAlexis SanchezAntoine GriezmannAtletico Madrid vs InterAtletico MadridInterChampions LeagueAntoine Griezmann đã có những lời không hay về Alexis Sanchez, khi cầu thủ người Chile đá hỏng quả phạt đền trong loạt luân lưu quyết định.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowĐọc tiếp bài viết phía dướiSanchez đá hỏng quả phạt đền ở trận đấu với AtleticoGriezmann móc mỉa lão tướng người ChileAtletico lội ngược dòng vào Tứ kết Champions League