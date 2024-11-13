Phẫu thuật đầu gối thành công, Rodri đặt mục tiêu trở lại thi đấu cho Man City vào cuối mùa giải

Getty Images SportRitabrata BanerjeePhẫu thuật đầu gối thành công, Rodri đặt mục tiêu trở lại thi đấu cho Man City vào cuối mùa giảiRodriManchester CityPremier LeagueRodri cố gắng trở lại thi đấu sớm cho Manchester City trước khi kết thúc mùa giải 2024-25, khi anh bình phục sau ca phẫu thuật chấn thương ACL.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRodri hy vọng sẽ kịp trở lại trong mùa giải 2024-25Anh dính chấn thương ACL trong trận gặp ArsenalMan City đã thua 4 trận liên tiếpFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Đọc tiếp bài viết phía dướiWho will win the Premier League title?Manchester CityManchester UnitedLiverpoolArsenalChelseaOther9811 Bình chọn