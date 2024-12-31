'Như phim kinh dị' - Joshua Zirkzee bị fan Man Utd 'ném đá' vì màn trình diễn thảm họa trước Newcastle

Getty Images SportGOAL'Như phim kinh dị' - Joshua Zirkzee bị fan Man Utd 'ném đá' vì màn trình diễn thảm họa trước NewcastleManchester UnitedJ. ZirkzeeR. AmorimManchester United vs Newcastle UnitedPremier LeagueNewcastle UnitedFan MU đã ngán tận cổ khi Joshua Zirkzee bị rút ra sân sau 33 phút vì màn trình diễn tệ hại trước Newcastle.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowĐọc tiếp bài viết phía dướiZirkzee bị thay ra ngay trong hiệp một trận gặp NewcastleTiền đạo người Hà Lan rời sân chỉ sau 32 phútFan MU đã phản ứng dữ dội trên MXHFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱