'Như phim kinh dị' - Joshua Zirkzee bị fan Man Utd 'ném đá' vì màn trình diễn thảm họa trước Newcastle

Manchester UnitedJ. ZirkzeeR. AmorimManchester United vs Newcastle UnitedPremier LeagueNewcastle United

Fan MU đã ngán tận cổ khi Joshua Zirkzee bị rút ra sân sau 33 phút vì màn trình diễn tệ hại trước Newcastle.

  • Zirkzee bị thay ra ngay trong hiệp một trận gặp Newcastle
  • Tiền đạo người Hà Lan rời sân chỉ sau 32 phút
  • Fan MU đã phản ứng dữ dội trên MXH
