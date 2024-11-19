FC Barcelona v Real Valladolid CF - La Liga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

Nhờ Chelsea, Barcelona có giải pháp để đăng ký Dani Olmo ở giai đoạn sau của mùa giải

D. OlmoChelseaBarcelonaJ. KoundeR. AraujoPremier LeagueLaLigaChuyển nhượng

Chelsea đang cân nhắc chiêu mộ Jules Kounde của Barcelona vào tháng Một, điều này có thể giúp CLB xứ Catalan đăng ký thi đấu cho Dani Olmo.

  • Chelsea muốn chiêu mộ Kounde của Barcelona
  • Bán Kounde sẽ giúp Barca đăng ký Dani Olmo ở giai đoạn 2 của mùa giải
  • Chelsea cũng quan tâm Araujo
