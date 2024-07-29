Ngôi sao trẻ của Liverpool, Ben Doak, cân nhắc rời Anfield khi có hai câu lạc bộ Premier League mời chào

Getty ImagesRichard MillsNgôi sao trẻ của Liverpool, Ben Doak, cân nhắc rời Anfield khi có hai câu lạc bộ Premier League mời chàoLiverpoolBen DoakLeicester CityPremier LeagueSouthamptonChuyển nhượngBen Doak được cho là đang thu hút sự quan tâm từ Leicester City và Southampton khi Liverpool cân nhắc kế hoạch cho mượn.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowDoak gia nhập Liverpool từ Celtic vào năm 2022Lữ Đoàn Đỏ cân nhắc cho anh thi đấu theo dạng cho mượnLeicester và Southampton quan tâmĐọc tiếp bài viết phía dưới