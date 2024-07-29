Ben Doak Liverpool 2023-24Getty Images
Richard Mills

Ngôi sao trẻ của Liverpool, Ben Doak, cân nhắc rời Anfield khi có hai câu lạc bộ Premier League mời chào

LiverpoolBen DoakLeicester CityPremier LeagueSouthamptonChuyển nhượng

Ben Doak được cho là đang thu hút sự quan tâm từ Leicester City và Southampton khi Liverpool cân nhắc kế hoạch cho mượn.

  • Doak gia nhập Liverpool từ Celtic vào năm 2022
  • Lữ Đoàn Đỏ cân nhắc cho anh thi đấu theo dạng cho mượn
  • Leicester và Southampton quan tâm
