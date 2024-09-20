Darwin Nunez Liverpool 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

Mất suất đá chính, Darwin Nunez có muốn rời Liverpool?

D. NunezLiverpoolChuyển nhượngUruguayPremier League

Darwin Nunez vẫn chưa đá chính trận nào dưới thời HLV Arne Slot và chỉ ra sân 62 phút ở Premier League. Liệu anh có cân nhắc rời Liverpool hay không?

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Gia nhập Liverpool từ Benfica vào năm 2022
  • Chưa bao giờ phát huy hết tiềm năng
  • Đối mặt với một số quyết định lớn về tương lai
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Đọc tiếp bài viết phía dưới