Mất suất đá chính, Darwin Nunez có muốn rời Liverpool?

GettyChris BurtonMất suất đá chính, Darwin Nunez có muốn rời Liverpool?D. NunezLiverpoolChuyển nhượngUruguayPremier LeagueDarwin Nunez vẫn chưa đá chính trận nào dưới thời HLV Arne Slot và chỉ ra sân 62 phút ở Premier League. Liệu anh có cân nhắc rời Liverpool hay không?Gia nhập Liverpool từ Benfica vào năm 2022Chưa bao giờ phát huy hết tiềm năngĐối mặt với một số quyết định lớn về tương lai